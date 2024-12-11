I did not find anything of great interest in the documents attendees were being asked to adopt. However, the report on the conference below is of interest.

The UN flunkies (technocrats) love to put a price on everything. As if they already owned the entire planet and so they were responsible for keeping it in tip-top shape.

But they don’t own any of the planet. People own plots of land and people are responsible or irresponsible about managing their land. So who are these people to say how much it will cost annually to bring our land up to their specifications?

Here is the price tag, for ha ha’s. $2.6 Trillion yearly, with a T.