Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dana Ullman, MPH, CCH's avatar
Dana Ullman, MPH, CCH
2h

Thanx Meryl for this warning!

NOT ON OUR WATCH! Republicans NEED to stay AWAY from this bill if they know what is good for them.

Reply
Share
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
1h

Big Chemo staying in control because we have brain dead politicians in DC

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture