Here is the Farm Bill, or what is left of it after the One Big Beautiful Bill established what most of the funding would be that is normally part of the Farm Bill. Still, much remains.

https://agriculture.house.gov/uploadedfiles/final_ffns26_titlesummaries.pdf

The proposed Farm Bill is still 802 pages. The pesticide protection provision can be found in pages 685-687.

What this section (actually Sections 10205-10211) does is what Rep. Spencer of Idaho mistakenly claimed the Appropriations rider did, last summer. Unlike that rider, the language here is quite clear. It seems obvious to me that various permutations of language were discussed by the industry and lobbyists, and placed in different state and federal bills, and Spencer had been coached on earlier language, as well as coached to lie about the meaning of the bill. Maybe he can be trotted out to opine on the meaning of this provision. Anyway…

It says that no state or locality (no subdivision of a state) can impose “any requirement relating to the sale, distribution, labeling, application, or use of any pesticide or device that is subject to regulation” by the EPA Administrator.

The EPA Administrator currently is Lee Zeldin. I thought he was a Secretary, but he is not. He is the Administrator. In this bill, the buck stops at his feet.

The bill also says that FIFRA, the law that specifies how pesticides are regulated, “shall be applied to require uniformity of pesticide labeling nationally…” No state, subdivision of a state, or a court can, directly or indirectly, hold any entity liable for requirements that differ from the EPA label requirements.

Let me remind everyone that the term pesticide here refers to tens of thousands of chemicals and chemical mixtures that are registered by EPA, and whose manufacturers pay EPA yearly for this registration. These include fungicides, insecticides, rodenticides, virucides, herbicides and other pesticides. Antibiotics (bactericides) are included in some of the mixtures.

These products are regulated as single agents, a.k.a. active ingredients, and are not studied by the EPA as final formulations of (mostly) mixtures. This alone ought to negate the value of EPA review and registration.

Furthermore, as I have noted in earlier posts, the EPA in the past has accepted scientific studies that have been ghostwritten or faked by manufacturers. The EPA is also known to have made political decisions, overriding its scientific experts.

So, what is the bottom line?