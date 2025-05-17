As diplomats gather in Geneva this weekend to begin work on the Pandemic Treaty and other WHA business, I want to remind the diplomats and the people of the world what the WHO leadership, controlled by the world’s most powerful people, tried to pull off in earlier versions of the Pandemic Treaty.

I want to remind all that the name of the document kept changing, making it very difficult for people not-in-the-know to follow along as paragraphs moved in and out of the many drafts. It is now termed the Pandemic Agreement, implying general agreement and hinting that it is not a potentially enforceable treaty. But all the important parts of this treaty have *not* been agreed upon. WHO’s bureaucracy hopes to push them in through subcommittees it creates, after the treaty is adopted.

So let’s look at what the early drafts really wanted, and what we may see again, after (if) the so-called Pandemic Agreement is adopted during the next ten days:

Here is a summary of the most dangerous provisions of drafts of the Treaty and IHR amendments, in general.

Here are examples of what was included in drafts of the Pandemic Treaty. Let’s start with censorship, which continues to be in the current draft with slightly different language.

Below, research to ”better understand the pathogenicity and transmissibility of pathogens with pandemic potential” defines Gain of Function research. In other words, the WHO Bureau’s draft (WHO staff drafted this version) provided tacit approval of GoF research. But even worse, much worse, they then insist (using the legal word “shall” at the beginning of the sentence, that nations must loosen “unnecessary administrative hurdles” for such research. Do they mean that background checks for staff should be discarded? Careful record-keeping of amounts of pathogens and who has access to them should be eliminated? Reviews of transfers of deadly agents should be avoided? Making sure high containment labs are properly maintained should be forgotten?

It sure sounds like the WHO wants these labs to leak—or at least wants to create the appearance that they might leak.

And to confirm that the WHO loves GoF research, it proposed that the WHO Director-General appoint scientists to oversee GoF research, worldwide. It seems the WHO wanted to take over management of a whole class of weapons of mass destruction!!! Even though it has no expertise whatsoever in this area…apart from the Spiez BioHub, which is managed by Swiss government staff.

And just in case you did not understand that the whole point of this exercise is to proliferate biological WMD, the following section of the March 7, 2024 draft confirms it. Labs participating in the WHO-coordinated lab network (CLNs) are invited to share (or sell) pathogens with any entity they like outside the CLN network—any entity over which the WHO and member states have no oversight.

Why would the WHO owners want to do this? So pandemics can be released in future, and no one will be able to tell where they came from.