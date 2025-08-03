In 1968, Buckminster Fuller published ‘Operating Manual for Spaceship Earth‘ — a book detailing humanity sailing through space aboard a planetary vessel requiring careful management of finite resources.

What Fuller envisioned has become real.

The cockpit controls exist, they're operational, and someone is flying this ship. The question is: who determines when alarms sound and course corrections activate?

The relationship between humans and governance has shifted. While we believed we created tools to help make better decisions, we instead created a system where those who control the parameters control everything.

The genius lies not in the automation, but in the invisibility of the programmers. When an SDG indicator trigger an automated responses, it appears objective — a case of ‘following the science’. But someone, somewhere, decided what numbers constitute a ‘crisis’ and what responses should activate when those thresholds are crossed.

The computational inversion masks human control behind opaque, mathematical authority. The ship appears to fly itself, but someone pre-programmed the course corrections.