The regular monkeypox update. In all of 2025, monkeypox deaths were only reported from 3 countries. Because it is a mild condition that resolves by itself.
But the "MPOX countermeasures" (the Vaccine program) continues to plague Africa.
The Jynneos vaccine (aka Imvamune, Imvanex) seems to be the only one currently in use by WHO. I explained previously it has had 4 names, and they have reverted to an old name to keep the public confused and ignorant. Today WHO calls it MVA-BN, which stands for Modified Vaccinia Ankara (hoped to be a less dangerous version of smallpox vaccine) - Bavarian Nordic (the manufacturer). This product is donated by the US government, since we paid between 1 and 2 billion dollars, possibly more, for its development and stockpiling. How generous of us. I had better see if HHS is involved. It was licensed by FDA despite appearing to cause considerable cardiac inflammation (aka myocarditis) in 2019. How propitious. There is no evidence it is effective in Africa. CDC has covered up its 2016-2020 clinical trial of this exact vaccine, conducted in the Congo.
From the WHO report:
Vaccines •
WHO continues to provide guidance and technical support to countries on mpox targeted vaccination strategies with focus on geographic areas with the highest number of new cases and in those, people at high risk of exposure based on local epidemiology. • Mpox vaccination activities have started in eight countries with MVA-BN vaccine (the Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Liberia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa and Uganda), most of them are implementing a single-dose strategy targeting population groups at high risk of exposure. More than 869 000 MVA-BN vaccine doses have been administered, of which more than 69% in Democratic Republic of the Congo. Other countries that recently reported mpox are developing their national mpox vaccination plans. Funding is needed to facilitate access to additional MVA-BN vaccine doses. • WHO AFRO and Africa CDC co-organized an mpox vaccination stock-taking meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from 16 - 17 July 2025. Fifteen countries participated in the discussions which focused on optimization of targeted country mpox vaccination strategies, dose-sparing options, and lessons learned. • The AAM partners continue to work together to ensure countries receive guidance as well as support to secure operational funds for implementation of national mpox vaccination plans.
Providing healthy food would do more for the Africans than toxic injections. It is really incredible that people in the medical community don't question the injection of substances into the human bloodstream that the immune System would not accept...The bloodstream was designed to carry nutrients to nourish the organs and cells in the body...not lab created, for profit substances to enrich vax manufacturers. Malnourished people have no resistance to disease. If the Africans had decent food and were not exposed to environmental toxins, they would have natural resistance.
Monkeypox fear-mongering yet again fails to achieve escape-velocity...
;-(
Oh well...