The Jynneos vaccine (aka Imvamune, Imvanex) seems to be the only one currently in use by WHO. I explained previously it has had 4 names, and they have reverted to an old name to keep the public confused and ignorant. Today WHO calls it MVA-BN, which stands for Modified Vaccinia Ankara (hoped to be a less dangerous version of smallpox vaccine) - Bavarian Nordic (the manufacturer). This product is donated by the US government, since we paid between 1 and 2 billion dollars, possibly more, for its development and stockpiling. How generous of us. I had better see if HHS is involved. It was licensed by FDA despite appearing to cause considerable cardiac inflammation (aka myocarditis) in 2019. How propitious. There is no evidence it is effective in Africa. CDC has covered up its 2016-2020 clinical trial of this exact vaccine, conducted in the Congo.

