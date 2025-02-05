(My translation of the first sentence). The office of the President, Javier Milei has taken the decision to remove Argentina from the WHO… It is a very nice document, mentioning the lack of science, how it is politically influenced, its awful COVID policies and inability to admit the error of its ways.
Discussion about this post
No posts
May the dominoes continue to fall.
Argentina under their current presidency is becoming more and more appealing as a country to move to, to free myself of the tyrannical government of Canada, with the current leadership (if leadership is what you call the efforts of Justin Trudeau)