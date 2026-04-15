Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Michael G. Fons's avatar
Michael G. Fons
4hEdited

I have an organic avocado/fig farm, and have tried a lot of fertilizers. The fertilizer I like best is Peruvian seabird guano. Bat guano is good too. And, I also use sulfate of potash for potassium. A lot of the certified organic blood meal, bone meal, cow/chicken manure fertilizers are derived from factory farmed animals that are mostly fed roundup ready corn/soybeans.

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Cellphonefraud's avatar
Cellphonefraud
4h

For small home gardening...composting eggshells, banana peels, coffee grounds , ect. is easy & offers great results. You can. even place a small closed container under your sink & voila!

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