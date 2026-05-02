Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ollie's avatar
Ollie
5h

Get the government OUT of Farming, WTF?! Let'em Farm!

Reply
Share
Emily Peyton -Truth Rises's avatar
Emily Peyton -Truth Rises
5h

Hi Meryl, we are gaining steam to offer the EdensBay solution, and more money will be available to implement the sea change we all want to see, I wish I could share the powerpoint here for you, we are expanding person to person, leader to leader, and together we can reform our way of doing business so that we see the healing that we all so want to have happen. We share a mutual friend, Martha Herbert and her work can be expanded. Please please visit edensbay.earth to see our new powerpoint, and talk with Martha and see what we are looking to offer. Empowerment of the good at a whole new level. Best wishes and thank you.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture