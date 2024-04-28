https://sites.libsyn.com/469716
#160 Bioweapons & Treaties w/ Dr. Meryl Nass (Part 1)
Apr 25, 2024
Chris and Danielle dive deep into the story behind the pandemic with Dr. Meryl Nass in this first of a two-episode special! What was her own experience with COVID, and what are the bigger implications?
SCRIPTURE OF THE DAY:
ACTION ITEMS & WAYS TO CONNECT:
To keep up with Dr. Meryl Nass, you can:
Visit her organization's website:
https://doortofreedom.org/
Subscribe to her Substack: merylnass.substack.com
KEY POINTS:
Danielle reminds everyone of their faith with today’s scripture (03:14)
The State of Freedom welcomes Dr. Meryl Nass (05:28)
Her COVID story (09:30)
A question with no definite answer (12:17)
How she learned about her treatment protocol (15:59)
Issues in Maine (21:39)
The bigger legal picture (26:19)
What a vaccine is (30:40)
Regulatory capture (35:00)
Her thoughts on recent legislative developments (39:34)
State of Freedom’s closing message for its listeners (41:43)
CREDITS:
Music by MarkJuly from Pixaby
Sound effects by Pixaby
Produced by Podcasting Pros
#161 Bioweapons & Treaties w/ Dr. Meryl Nass (Part 2)
Apr 26, 2024
Chris and Danielle continue their conversation with Dr. Meryl Nass in the second of a two-episode special! As they touch on the bigger picture revealed by the pandemic, how urgently is action needed to avert tyranny this election year?
SCRIPTURE OF THE DAY:
KEY POINTS:
Danielle shares the simple truth in today’s scripture (03:10)
The State of Freedom continues the conversation with Dr. Meryl Nass (06:30)
Emergence of treaties into laws (09:35)
Who’s resisting (12:59)
How treaties are actually ratified (15:59)
Alabama, Tennessee and Maine (19:13)
What can ordinary people do (20:22)
Trouble for Congress (23:44)
Big untruths (26:20)
10th Amendment arguments (28:56)
Crossing out human rights (32:40)
How people can follow Dr. Nass (39:16)
State of Freedom’s closing message for its listeners (42:45)
Covid was a hoax, the Trojan Horse that let all of this BS in. We let it happen, so let’s not do it again. As long as people believe that Covid exists - and both mainstream and alternative people push it and profit from it - the ground is tilled for the next fraud to take root. The only way to end it is to stop letting them scare you into complying. Do Not Comply.
People are now aware this so-called pandemic was planned with 'vaccines.'. This gain of function to make a disease more potent??? These labs were set up worldwide by those who want to lower the population...and make money at the same time. What good is money, if there is no place to spend it?. These injections have destroyed the pineal gland, the pituitary gland, the hypothalamus and other organs in the body. It has left even many in the 1% without the ability to think!! Those who have depended on Medicine...are the worst off!!!