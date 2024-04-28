https://sites.libsyn.com/469716

Apr 25, 2024

Chris and Danielle dive deep into the story behind the pandemic with Dr. Meryl Nass in this first of a two-episode special! What was her own experience with COVID, and what are the bigger implications?

SCRIPTURE OF THE DAY:

Psalms 27:1-4 TPT

ACTION ITEMS & WAYS TO CONNECT:

To keep up with Dr. Meryl Nass, you can: Visit her organization's website:



https://doortofreedom.org/

Subscribe to her Substack: merylnass.substack.com

KEY POINTS:

Danielle reminds everyone of their faith with today’s scripture (03:14)

The State of Freedom welcomes Dr. Meryl Nass (05:28)

Her COVID story (09:30)

A question with no definite answer (12:17)

How she learned about her treatment protocol (15:59)

Issues in Maine (21:39)

The bigger legal picture (26:19)

What a vaccine is (30:40)

Regulatory capture (35:00)

Her thoughts on recent legislative developments (39:34)

State of Freedom’s closing message for its listeners (41:43)

Apr 26, 2024

Chris and Danielle continue their conversation with Dr. Meryl Nass in the second of a two-episode special! As they touch on the bigger picture revealed by the pandemic, how urgently is action needed to avert tyranny this election year?

SCRIPTURE OF THE DAY:

Psalms 119:1-8 TPT

KEY POINTS: