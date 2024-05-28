The story on the Netherlands parliament rejecting the WHO
by Karel Beckman, Friday, May 24, 2024
https://preview.mailerlite.io/emails/webview/652924/122294617968215245 (English summary)
or in Dutch for the full story:
https://www.deanderekrant.nl/nieuws/nederland-stemt-niet-voor-who-verdrag-maar-ook-niet-tegen-2024-05-24
to agree to the two WHO initiatives. Dijkstra had previously indicated that he would not carry out this motion, to outrage from the House…
Let's hope this is the beginning of the end for the WHO. I think if Trump or RFK Jr. are the next president, the WHO is going down hard. If Biden wins, his handlers will tell Joe the WHO is needed to save us all ☹️
Now it’s time to withdraw from the UN, WEF,NATO- Defund USAID,NPR,PBS,public and private universities, Charities, think tanks, advocacy groups, malicious “charities and philanthropies’, Red Cross,religious orgs, environmental groups, ban NGOs, abolish the Fed, CIA, FBI ( replace with US Marshals, close the border,mass deportation, end ALL political and feferal employee perq , purge 70% of the bureaucracy/technocracy and prosecute 50% of the government for the commission of treason.
Oh, but for a co-presidency of Milei/Burkele/Wilders and an administration of Nass/Tulsi/Gaffney/Ladapo/McCullough/Doug Murray/VDH/Rob Schmitt/Roguski/and so many others with the right stuff..
One by one the “ good guys” are persecuted, prosecuted, scapegoated, imprisoned, disappeared or met with untimely deaths.