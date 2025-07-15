I have never watched one of these before. I assumed there would be discussion about the bill. But that is not how it worked at all. The chair and ranking member read prepared statements, then the other Dem members made statements about this bill and other bills (i.e., the “big ugly bill”) and then there was a vote. In other words, the fix was already in. The Repubs had the numbers, everyone knew the outcome ahead of time, and I don’t think the pesticide bill was mentioned (though I was interrupted a couple of times, so I could have missed it).

Now to try to stop it at the Farm Bill, as it will probably pass the House as is. This pesticide manufacturer protection act, like the Pandemic Treaty, could only have passed in the dark, with the vast majority of Americans unaware. Now we have to get the word out.