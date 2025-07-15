The subcommittee passed the version of the Appropriations bill which included Bayer's "Get Out of Jail Free" card on a strict party line vote
All Dems said no and all Repubs voted yes. All Hail Bayer. Wonder what that cost them.
I have never watched one of these before. I assumed there would be discussion about the bill. But that is not how it worked at all. The chair and ranking member read prepared statements, then the other Dem members made statements about this bill and other bills (i.e., the “big ugly bill”) and then there was a vote. In other words, the fix was already in. The Repubs had the numbers, everyone knew the outcome ahead of time, and I don’t think the pesticide bill was mentioned (though I was interrupted a couple of times, so I could have missed it).
Now to try to stop it at the Farm Bill, as it will probably pass the House as is. This pesticide manufacturer protection act, like the Pandemic Treaty, could only have passed in the dark, with the vast majority of Americans unaware. Now we have to get the word out.
Oh my f***ing God. How can the Republicans who seem to support Making America Healthy Again support this AWFUL bill that will allow the poisoning of America?
And even more sad is the fact that it seems that Trump has muted RFK, Jr. We all KNOW where Bobby stands on pesticides and Round-up (he was a part of a court judgment that successfully sued Monsanto for $289 million.
WHERE is the MAGA and MAHA movement on THIS vitally important issue?
Such an additional slap in the face to all Agent Orange damaged combat veterans!