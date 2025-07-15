Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dana Ullman, MPH, CCH's avatar
Dana Ullman, MPH, CCH
1h

Oh my f***ing God. How can the Republicans who seem to support Making America Healthy Again support this AWFUL bill that will allow the poisoning of America?

And even more sad is the fact that it seems that Trump has muted RFK, Jr. We all KNOW where Bobby stands on pesticides and Round-up (he was a part of a court judgment that successfully sued Monsanto for $289 million.

WHERE is the MAGA and MAHA movement on THIS vitally important issue?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Nancy Falster's avatar
Nancy Falster
1h

Such an additional slap in the face to all Agent Orange damaged combat veterans!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture