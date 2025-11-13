Dr. Jeremy Faust was cited as the “COVID Expert” in his ruling, according to Judge Mitchell. But Jeremy tells us what he really is: neither infectious diseases doctor or COVID expert, instead someone who seems to spend very little time practicing medicine. But who loves to opine, generally with a highly biased and sometimes nasty flavor.

His primary job is Editor-in-Chief of a daily newspaper for physicians titled MedPage Today. He is also a chorus director. And he advertises for medico-legal consulting. The judge made an error of fact in calling Faust a COVID expert.

Faust has a number of other occupations. They include writing:

Inside Medicine (on Substack)

Faust Files (his column for MedPage Today)

Brief19 (where he is the Editor-in-Chief)

He is also the co-host of the podcast and associated blog, FOAMcast.

The story of evil historical Dr. Faust, a German doctor and polymath who sold his soul to the devil in order to get everything he wanted, was supposed to have originally been a folk story.

First written down as an English play by Christopher Marlow in the late 1500s, it was then written as a rhyming play in German by Goethe in the 1770s. From wikipedia:

It was made into an opera by Charles Gounod in French in the 1850s. I love the music, played it in an orchestra as a child. Here it is.

The 1958 movie Damn Yankees was a highly Americanized version of the story.

