The talk I gave today on biowarfare/ biosecurity and how it is designed to take us down the primrose path to one world government 54 slides, 17 new. A comprehensive deck. Meryl Nass May 20, 2024 5 19 24 Biosecurity Final15MB ∙ PDF file Download
Julian Assange has a hearing on his case tomorrow, and it may be that he is set free.
What to Expect on May 20
https://stellaassangeofficial.substack.com/p/what-to-expect-on-may-20
More on Biolabs :
The US Embassy in Ukraine Has Just Been Caught Attempting To Scrub Evidence of Bioweapons Laboratories Operated by the US Government on Ukrainian Soil. A Full List of the Biolabs
By Baxter Dmitry February 26, 2022
Putin Orders Military to Destroy Bio-Labs in Ukraine as US Scrubs Evidence of Their Existence
¨Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his military to seek and destroy US-Deep State bio-labs engaged in top-secret zoonotic and infectious disease research in dozens of locations across Ukraine.
Bioweapons laboratories in Ukrainian cities including Kharkiv, Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk, and the capital Kyiv, among others locations, have been targeted by Russian troops operating under Putin’s direct orders in recent days.
Meanwhile, the US embassy in Ukraine has been caught scrubbing evidence of biolabs in Ukraine while mainstream media and fact checkers have begun telling the masses that the biolabs don’t exist.
Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky stated Friday that Russian forces are firing at “military installations” leaving analysts speculating that term could include US-installed and operated bio-labs.
According to US government documents, the US has multiple biolabs in Ukraine. In typical Pentagon fashion, these biolabs are marketed as “defense.“
Russia has been warning the US for months to stop operating dangerous biolabs on their doorstep. Mainstream media won’t touch the topic now, but they did cover the news in the past.
Four months ago, Russia and China asked the UN for the US to be “checked and limited” in biological capabilities.
Russia and China blamed the US for the Covid-19 outbreak and were fearful that the US had more bioweapons to be unleashed on the world.¨ Read More
https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/the-us-embassy-in-ukraine-has-just?utm_source=url