https://www.nytimes.com/2025/04/28/world/europe/power-outage-spain-portugal-france.html

A major power outage hit Spain on Monday, shutting down trains, airports and other critical infrastructure and causing chaos in cities across the country. Parts of Portugal and France were also affected by the blackout, which energy authorities said occurred following a disruption in the European grid.

“The interruption was due to a problem in the European electricity grid,” E-Redes, the national energy supplier of Portugal, said in a statement. In addition to Portugal, it said, “The blackout also affected regions of Spain and France, due to faults in very high voltage lines.”

António Leitão Amaro, the minister of state for the presidency in Portugal, said on national radio that there was no evidence of a cyberattack.

Renfe, the national rail company, wrote in a post on X that “at 12:30 p.m., the entire National Electricity Grid was cut off,” adding that trains had stopped operating at all stations.

Local trains are also affected. In southeastern Spain, Valencia’s local train service said in a post on X that traffic had been disrupted throughout its entire network: “The extent and duration of the outage are unknown.”