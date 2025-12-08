Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
7h

Congress will do whatever the highest bidder tells them to do. That is NEVER the voters. El Trumpo is a digital ID and Palantir (data theft and surveillance) kingpin spending trillions of non-existent dollars to fund his nightmare of depopulation. He knows no better as he is as dumb as a rock. The telecom swindle is another of a long list of terrorist actions by your loving government.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Robert Auld's avatar
Robert Auld
6hEdited

Dear Dr. Nass,

Under the theory that we all need to find each other and pull together, here is a link to the YouTube channel of Dr. Jon Padfield, who I would describe as a privacy advocate:

https://www.youtube.com/@businessreform

He has covered such things as efforts to stop localities from installing license plate reader cameras which track everyone all the time, in violation of our constitutional rights, etc. What I like about him is that he is down-to-the-nuts-and-bolts serious; no woo-woo theories, just good data and possibilities for action.

From the introduction to Dr. Padfield's web site:

"Welcome to Business Reform, your home for deep-dive content at the intersection of business, technology, and society. I’m Dr. Jon Padfield — an engineer turned State Representative, turned business professor, exploring how surveillance, data, AI, and corporate power are reshaping our world and what you can do about it.

On this channel you’ll find:

• In-depth investigations into facial recognition, privacy tech, corporate data mining and more

• Actionable how-to guides and reviews (e.g. Data Removal Services, IR blocking sunglasses, Faraday bags, etc.) for privacy-minded people from novices to professionals..."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture