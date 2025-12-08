I will try to be brief. Enjoying my vacation a lot. Gaining perspective.

I believe the globalist plans for gaining broader control of the planet were briefly interrupted by the Trump election, but they have figured out how to go around him (with or without him— I don’t know which it is) and the program continues to move forward. It is moving more quietly in the US than before, but the telecom issue shows up the desperate need to get cells everywhere they wish to, in order to better monitor us.

Six days ago I told you about a bill in committee —a lot of people made calls against the bill—yet the bill made it through the markup in what was said to be a party-line vote. Apparently this bill is very similar to one that failed last session. In other words, the individual Dem members could protect themselves from their constituents by voting against it, since they knew all the Repubs would pass it without them. And the Repubs must have been instructed to avoid their constituent calls and behave themselves and vote yes. This is why they have Whips in Congress, to whip the members of the party into shape, and to establish the votes for each important bill before there is a vote. So now the bill will certainly go forward to the House and Senate, but who knows when.

There is an executive agency within the Commerce Dept I did not know existed, the NTIA. Its justifications for being are pretty vague, except that they want us all “connected,” like it or not, and get to spend the money to do so:

Located within the Department of Commerce, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) is the Executive Branch agency principally responsible by law for advising the President on telecommunications and information policy issues. NTIA’s mission is to build a better-connected world by:

Ensuring that affordable, reliable high-speed internet service is available to everyone in America;

Enabling new, innovative uses of America’s wireless airwaves;

Developing policies that keep the internet safe, secure, and trusted;

Putting the best communications technologies in the hands of our first responders; (I never heard there was a problem—Nass)

Conducting cutting-edge research to inform tech policy decisions …

Working to achieve America’s vision of a single, open, and secure internet around the world.

These goals are critical to America’s competitiveness in the 21st century global economy and to addressing many of the nation’s most pressing needs, such as improving education, health care, and public safety. Specific NTIA activities include:

Managing the Federal use of spectrum and identifying additional spectrum for commercial use;

Administering grant programs that further the deployment and use of broadband and other technologies in America;

Developing policy on issues related to the internet economy, including online privacy, copyright protection, cybersecurity, and the global free flow of information online;

And $42 Billion of your tax dollars are paying for getting those cells everywhere:

The Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program (BEAD) Program, funded by the IIJA [the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act—Nass], is a $42.45 billion federal grant program that aims to connect every American to high-speed internet by funding partnerships to build infrastructure. In June 2023, NTIA announced allocation amounts for all 56 states and territories. States and territories can use their allocated funds for these eligible uses:

Planning for the deployment of high-speed internet , including conducting research, collecting data, outreach, and training

Deploying or upgrading internet infrastructure in unserved or underserved areas, or improving service to community anchor institutions,

Installing internet and Wi-Fi service in multi-unit residential buildings…

The bill that went forward out of committee is 100 pages long and as I glanced at it, it was written in true legalese, with the first paragraph stating that it would have no impact on state or local authorities EXCEPT….

“Except as provided in this paragraph, nothing in this Act shall limit or affect the authority of a State or local government or instrumentality thereof over decisions regarding the placement, construction, or modification of personal wireless service facilities.

When I see something that starts like that, and is this long, I know for sure:

it was crafted by sly industry lawyers, and one must paw through it word by word to understand its meaning.

But I am on vacation, so I accept what others (Action Network) say about this bill.

On Dec 3, the House Energy & Commerce Committee voted (on party lines, 26 yeas - 24 nays) to advance HR 2289 to the full House, while also voting unanimously in favor of 6 other communications bills. HR 2289 is the worst of the bunch. The other six bills will expedite wireless deployments on federal lands and in railroad rights-of-way (see below for more info) HR 2289 will allow industry to place antennas and cell towers virtually anywhere in America - including in your neighbor’s front yard or on their roof, on your apartment window, and in front of your children’s classrooms. All with no informed consent, no safety oversight, and an industry shielded from liability. The bill even says state and federal courts will have to bend the knee and be bound by FCC rules, flying in the face of the 2024 Loper Bright decision that overturned courts’ deference to the FCC.

I hope you recall that Loper Bright was a Supreme Court decision from about 18 months ago that directed courts to stop blindly accepting agency claims (giving agencies deference) in matters of science and policy. Instead, courts would have to admit and weigh testimony from plaintiffs that dispute what the agencies claim. This was a huge victory for We The People, and yet here we have a bill attempting to overturn it WRT telecom permitting.

The same ActionNetwork pointed out the following:

More on HR 2289:

Virtually eliminate local zoning discretion

Automatically approve antennas on almost any structure

Allow 200-foot cell towers in your neighbor’s yard – not only in public rights-of-way

State and federal courts subservient to FCC rules

Eliminate almost all environmental and historic preservation reviews

See EHT factsheet on HR 3557 from the prior Congress (which was nearly identical to HR 2289)

Watch the webinar with leading attorneys Scott McCollough, Andrew Campanelli, Julian Gresser, and Odette Wilkens

The National Association of Counties, the National League of Cities, the US Conference of Mayors, and the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (NATOA) oppose the preemption provisions of this legislation.

In addition to HR 2289, the E&C Committee voted UNANIMOUSLY to advance 6 other bills that would speed the deployment of wireless infrastructure. (See what I mean about how they protect each other across party lines so as few members as possible have to thumb their nose at constituents when we are looking at them. But when we are not paying attention (to these 6 additional bills) then they all voted for expanding telecommunications infrastructure.)

HR 1343, 1588, 1665, 1681, and 1731 would help speed the deployment of communications facilities (including wireless) on federal lands, which include National Forests, National Parks, wilderness areas, and federal property in communities throughout the country. See our letter of 11/26/25 to E&C Committee leadership to AMEND these bills.

HR 6046 the Broadband and Telecommunications RAIL Act would speed deployment of communications facilities in public rights-of-way that cross railway corridors and in railway rights-of-way. The bill also authorizes a power grab by FCC, usurping authority from the Federal Railroad Administration, even though the bill has not been referred to the Transportation & Infrastructure (T&I) Committee in the House, which has jurisdiction over FRA. See our letter of 11/26/25 to T&I and E&C Committee leadership to AMEND these bills

Whew! And that was only about what Congress is up to. Let’s now look at what the FCC is up to. CHD and the Environmental Health Trust took the FCC to court in 2021, because the FCC made a ridiculous decision in 1996 that only thermal effects of radiofrequency radiation could be considered as a potential health risk. (In other words, only the heating effects and no other effects could be considered to affect the health of nearby people in the siting of cells and towers. Which on its face is ridiculous.)

CHD and the EHT won the case. They asked that FCC be required to review 11,000 pages of literature on other health effects and rethink its rule, and the court agreed.

Guess what? FCC gave We the People the finger and ignored the court. Here is what FCC did instead of complying:

W. Scott McCollough — CHD’s chief litigator for its EMR cases and the lead attorney for its 2021 win — told The Defender that the FCC also stated in a different proceeding that it has no plans to follow the court’s order before going forward with the proposed [even worse—Nass] new rules.

From the same article:

So basically the globalist plan for Total Information Awareness (remember it was Admiral Poindexter’s DARPA project, which had to be hidden and renamed in 2003 when the public found out about it) is moving ahead at warp speed. Both political parties in Congress plus the FCC, with the assistance of the NTIA, [so 2 federal agencies within the Executive branch] are going shoulder to shoulder in bipartisan fashion to bulldoze communities and place many $billions worth of cell towers everywhere, at our expense financially and healthfully.

As best I can discern, this is necessary to obtain the China-style ability to monitor everything about us, everywhere. It definitely is NOT necessary so you can download movies faster. It IS needed to do facial recognition on everyone (China can apparently find anybody, virtually anywhere in a matter of seconds) and collect the few additional bits of data the government does not already have on us.

The Right-Left divide, the D-R divide—they are just myths. ‘China is our enemy’ is a myth, since China was kind enough to apply the total information prototype to its population first, to get the wrinkles out so we can roll it out smoothly. This is the globalist bulldozer inexorably moving ahead. I will have more to say about it later. Please consider this and share the information.