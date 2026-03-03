Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Dave Scrimshaw
wrote to thompson:

The draft Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026:

· Strips local governments of authority to protect their drinking water and schools from pesticide exposure.

· Blocks states from enforcing higher animal welfare and food safety standards within their own markets.

· Shields pesticide manufacturers from expanded state liability when harm occurs.

· Elevates federal label approval as the ceiling for accountability.

· Concentrates authority inside federal agencies that have already weakened regulatory standards this year.

At the very moment American agriculture is facing one of the worst economic crises since the 1980s farm collapse, Congress is centralizing power upward and accelerating consolidation.

Roughly 60 to 70 family farms disappear every day. Land consolidates. Debt rises. Young farmers are priced out of ownership. Rural communities hollow out.

When small producers fail, industrial consolidation accelerates. When consolidation accelerates, policy becomes easier to shape from the top. When authority is centralized and oversight layers are stripped away, reform on behalf of the health and vitality of the country becomes nearly impossible.

This is the process of systems capture, corruption, and power concentration. It erodes the constitutional balance between federal authority, state sovereignty, and judicial oversight by removing overlapping safeguards and narrowing independent avenues of review. It replaces distributed governance with centralized control.

If enacted without correction, the long-term consequences will be measured in polluted waterways, diminished soil health, collapsing independent farms, rising health burdens, and the erosion of local self-governance.

Corrin Strong
“Bayer’s parent, IG Farben, even manufactured the Zyklon B gas used in concentration camps during World War 2 to kill millions, and used about 150,000 slave laborers.”

According to the original and best version of Godwin’s Law, you have just lost the argument.

That really is a low blow!

