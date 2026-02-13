Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
prsmith's avatar
prsmith
3h

Bondi is following orders. I think Bondi's safety/family safety is in jeopardy. I smell the NWO all over this. Is the cover up worse than the crimes? Politics is such an ugly profession.

Reply
Share
4 replies
John Adams's avatar
John Adams
3h

I imagine it's frustrating having to rely on a workforce where 95% of donations from DOJ employees go to Democrats. The same ones that conspired in the Russia collusion hoax. Digging through the sordid history of the CIA operative Epstein going back to his recruitment during the Carter Administration would not be easy under any circumstances but hopefully she will have a few loyal Americans who will rise above the slime of the swamp and do the right thing.

Reply
Share
1 reply
42 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture