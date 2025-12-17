The US military has been extremely agressive about vaccinating its troops with both licensed and unlicensed vaccines, no informed consent, under the "Just Do It" doctrine
Finally their tyrannical and often illegal practices are being challenged. Some people were held down and forcibly vaccinated. CHD has filed suit against the DOW's fake attempts to comply with the law
Breaking: Children’s Health Defense Sues DOD Over ‘Sham’ Religious Exemption Policies
The lawsuit accuses the U.S. military of enforcing a “two-part strategy” to deny virtually all religious accommodation requests from service members and recruits. CHD alleges the military’s policy for granting religious exemptions to recruits is “ambiguous.” For acting service members, the process for obtaining a religious exemption from vaccines is a “sham” and “largely theater.”
Thank you for sharing this. As a parent I can’t imagine encouraging my teen child to sign up this medical abuse. Thankfully all my children are older now so I am not faced with this decision.
C19 jab is a death shot. Maybe they can train a few of us how to launch the nukes when we need them if the rest of the US .mil has died suddenly?