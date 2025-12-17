Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph A Gorski's avatar
Joseph A Gorski
1hEdited

Thank you for sharing this. As a parent I can’t imagine encouraging my teen child to sign up this medical abuse. Thankfully all my children are older now so I am not faced with this decision.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
cg's avatar
cg
1h

C19 jab is a death shot. Maybe they can train a few of us how to launch the nukes when we need them if the rest of the US .mil has died suddenly?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture