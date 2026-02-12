The USDA announced a recall of 23,000 lbs of ground beef tonight--despite full inspection in a USDA approved facility. The meat was processed 4 weeks ago.The type of E. coli found in the meat can cause kidney failure and death. This is a Class 1 recall, the most serious type. Snippets below.Meryl NassFeb 12, 202633191Sharehttps://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls-alerts/cs-beef-packers-llc-recalls-ground-beef-products-may-be-contaminated-e--coli-o145Here you can view the labels:https://www.fsis.usda.gov/sites/default/files/food_label_pdf/2026-02/Recall-003-2026-Labels.pdf33191SharePreviousNext
