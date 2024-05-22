The Vaccine Mafia is getting nervous
They have a lot of $ to lose if the WHO treaties don't go through. So their manure and their lies just don't stop. I love their desperation.
Look who the first 8 authors are of this hit piece, claiming we are the disinformationists! Sarah Gilbert was a coinventor of the Astra-Zeneca COVID vaccine that killed thousands of young women with brain clots, including a BBC radio presenter. Instead of crawling into a hole and hiding herself, she is begging to be allowed to invent yet more disastrous vaccines for the world.
Prof Petro Terblanche is managing director of Afrigen Biologics, South Africa, which hosts the WHO’s global mRNA technology vaccine hub.
Dr Jerome Kim is Director General of the International Vaccine Institute, South Korea.
Rajinder Suri is CEO of Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network, India.
Prof Padmashree Gehl Sampath is CEO of the Africa Pharmaceutical Technology Foundation, Rwanda.
Prof Kiat Ruxrungtham is founder and co-director of the Vaccine Research Center at Chulalongkorn University, Thailand.
Frederik Kristensen is managing director of the Regionalized Vaccine Manufacturing Collaborative and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation.
Ramon Rao is CEO of Hilleman Laboratories, Singapore, which translates early discovery of vaccines and biologics for infectious diseases into affordable products with global health impact.
Prof Sarah Gilbert is Saïd Professorship of Vaccinology at Oxford University UK, and co-developed the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
The Pandemic Agreement: A Bridge to Nowhere or North Star to Access and Global Health Security?
https://healthpolicy-watch.news/the-pandemic-agreement-a-bridge-to-nowhere-or-north-star-to-access-and-global-health-security/
Sixteen leading scientists and manufacturers involved in vaccine development and production worldwide issue an urgent call for a pandemic accord that can be a ‘win-win for all.’ The full list of authors is available below.
Health misinformation was not invented during COVID-19 but was certainly brought to a higher, more malevolent and destructive pitch during the pandemic. That hostile crusade has since been (mis)directed at two landmark agreements, the Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response Agreement (Pandemic Agreement), and amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR), that are currently being negotiated by WHO’s 194 member states for approval at the World Health Assembly.
The overarching goal of ensuring that the world will deal more equitably with the next pandemic appears to be elusive as we near the deadline of May 2024 for the close of the negotiations.
Several social media and news outlets have claimed that the WHO is negotiating two instruments that will afford the agency far-reaching powers in case of a future pandemic….
I hope they lose it all and totally go out of business FOREVER.
They've created a very handy list of who-to-indict.