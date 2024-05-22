Look who the first 8 authors are of this hit piece, claiming we are the disinformationists! Sarah Gilbert was a coinventor of the Astra-Zeneca COVID vaccine that killed thousands of young women with brain clots, including a BBC radio presenter. Instead of crawling into a hole and hiding herself, she is begging to be allowed to invent yet more disastrous vaccines for the world.

Prof Petro Terblanche is managing director of Afrigen Biologics, South Africa, which hosts the WHO’s global mRNA technology vaccine hub.

Dr Jerome Kim is Director General of the International Vaccine Institute, South Korea.

Rajinder Suri is CEO of Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network, India.

Prof Padmashree Gehl Sampath is CEO of the Africa Pharmaceutical Technology Foundation, Rwanda.

Prof Kiat Ruxrungtham is founder and co-director of the Vaccine Research Center at Chulalongkorn University, Thailand.

Frederik Kristensen is managing director of the Regionalized Vaccine Manufacturing Collaborative and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation.

Ramon Rao is CEO of Hilleman Laboratories, Singapore, which translates early discovery of vaccines and biologics for infectious diseases into affordable products with global health impact.

The Pandemic Agreement: A Bridge to Nowhere or North Star to Access and Global Health Security?

https://healthpolicy-watch.news/the-pandemic-agreement-a-bridge-to-nowhere-or-north-star-to-access-and-global-health-security/