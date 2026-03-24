Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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John Sutton's avatar
John Sutton
6h

The US has no credibility and is in no position to dictate terms. The only thing the leadership in this country knows how to do is break things. It's a very, very discouraging time.

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Honeybee's avatar
Honeybee
6h

I urge Iran never negotiate with USrael. They've shown throughout the years that they'll use negotiation as a subterfuge to strike Iran.

War is hell. We're at a crossroads and I hope Iran understands this point. Either Wall St. and the world's energy structure "reimagines itself" or Iran gets annihilated. Those are the choices put in simple terms. Wall St. and the world's energy structure must be destroyed and rebuilt in a multipolar world image which includes a sovereign Iran. Iran's got the world by the balls. Don't let go. The victor in any war sees his way to the end no matter what. No matter what.

They should continue bombing Israel and watch and plan for the Army’s elite 82nd Airborne Division which Trump is sending to the ME. Trump is frustrated and has few options on the table. The air campaign is a wash, and troops to take real estate is the next option up.

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