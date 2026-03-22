Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Rob D's avatar
Rob D
18mEdited

"So I am beginning to think this was the plan all along..." If we have learned anything, by now we should know that *nothing* these monsters do is not planned. 9/11, OK City, "COVID", the list is endless. *All* of it is planned.

These monsters were/are desperate and they damn sure want their 2030 agenda to get back on track. Just because Trump was (s)elected doesn't mean that the true agenda for a new evil monetary system, global governance, eating ze bugs, owning nothing (and being happy), and all of the other mantras we've heard for decades has gone anywhere.

Buckle up.

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Joseph A Gorski's avatar
Joseph A Gorski
11mEdited

Yes obviously we are being lied to in a time of war. The shutdown of Hormuz was an objective rather than a surprise by all involved in this war. Even the immediate removal of insurance for the tankers was planned. The globalist elites want a global reset that can only occur with a global war. There are some parallels to the blowing up of Nordstream in 2022. It was talked about and planned. All part of a global reset by cutting off choke points of oil and natural gas. Of course it is evil to cause death and destruction as part of your plan.

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