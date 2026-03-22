Today Al Jazeera has the most complete coverage, I think. The NYT is hopeless. The fog of war gets foggier, and our President’s contradictory statements within minutes of each other can only be explained, imho, as another means of producing cognitve dissonance—making it increasingly more difficult to separate the wheat from the chaff, so that people turn off and stop trying.

This happened with COVID, too—the contradictions in what we were being told led most people to give up trying to make sense of anything, since it was impossible to do so when the “facts” we were given contradicted each other.

For example, we were told that people could spread COVID even when they were asymptomatic, and this is why we had to lock down, stay inside, avoid meeting others.

We were told we needed contact tracing. But contract tracing can’t be effective if you are spreading the disease without symptoms and PCR tests are notoriously inaccurate. Because then you can’t tell who has it and who might spread it.

And contract tracing, besides isolating those who were “traced,” provided little advantage when the use of effective treatments and preventives like HCQ and IVM was restricted, so the people that contact tracing identified could not actually be helped.

One thing contact tracing did accomplish was to identify networks—who was connected to who, even if you did not connect with each other electronically and had thereby avoided the electronic dragnet.

Was the technique of inducing cognitive dissonance perfected during COVID and is it now being rolled out as established policy?

What happened yesterday in the war?

Massive bombings landed in 2 cities in southern Israel, close to Israel’s nuclear, chemical and biological weapons site and a nuclear power plant. Israel was no longer able to hide this damage. These attacks followed the attack adjacent to Iran’s nuclear power plant at Natanz. Iran has warned the world of how it will retaliate if its nukes and oil facilities are attacked, and it has followed through.

Two missiles were allegedly aimed at Diego Garcia, in the middle of nowhere in the Indian Ocean, where the US and UK have an important base being used in this war. One missile failed and one was allegedly shot down, but it is claimed that the west had no idea Iran had the capability to shoot missiles further than 2,000 kilometers (about 1250 miles). And the distance to Diego Garcia was approximately double that—meaning Tehran’s missiles could also reach across western Europe.

Do I think this was the shocker the media says it was? No, because if Russia and China are giving Iran targeting information that makes Iran’s targeting extremely precise, as reported, why would they not share medium range missile technology also? It has already been said that Iran possesses hypersonic missile technology, another step up in the technology of war.

If Israel had the (intelligence) means to assassinate virtually the entire leadership of Iran with exploding pagers and pinpoint attack rockets, I would expect some of those pagers and/or the double agents for Mossad in Iran to have also provided intelligence on the types of missiles Iran had.

Basically, I think the story that the US and Israel thought this war would be a weekend’s cakewalk is a false narrative. They had to have anticipated everything, including the blockade of Hormuz, the oil/gas shortage, the skyrocketing price of oil and then everything, and potential famine, economic depression, etc. We and Israel have a lot of very smart people whose job it is to predict and plan for such exigencies.

So I am beginning to think this was the plan all along. Fear, chaos, cruelty, barbarism and destruction to aid the issuing in of the new world order. Normalizing the end of the rules of war. Normalizing attacks on civilian populations as the business of war.

Is this the next stage in the war on fossil fuels?

And the targeted assassination of moderate leaders makes negotiations difficult—who now has authority to negotiate? The US and Israel clearly had no interest in negotiation, since the war started exactly when negotiations were getting somewhere, according to diplomats at the table.

From Al Jazeera today:

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2026/3/22/iran-war-live-trump-threatens-attacks-on-power-plants-over-hormuz-strait?update=4424520

First the limits, but then the lockdowns?

But the only video of Netanyahu these past few days has been from AI, which is obvious once you look at the videos frame by frame. 6 fingers. 2 ear canals. A shirtsleeve suddenly receding into a jacket. So who is now making the decisions in Israel? Who now will decide whether to launch Israel’s nuclear weapons?

Israel accuses Iran of targeting civilians. That is rich. Israel is doing a Gaza on southern Lebanon. Telling the people to get out, then blasting the bridges so the stragglers are trapped. And then flattening their homes.