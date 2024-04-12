by Wendi Strauch Mahoney 04/10/2024 Source: uncoverdc.com

https://www.uncoverdc.com/2024/04/10/the-who-accord-global-governance-is-a-real-threat-to-american-sovereignty

The COVID-19 mandates and resulting lockdowns taught us that, given the chance, governments worldwide will seek to control citizens if a pandemic emergency is declared. The World Health Organization (WHO) closed its negotiations on May 27 with the production of an accord consisting of two treaties that could meaningfully impinge on our sovereignty as Americans. The proposed WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty threatens to give unprecedented power in real or maybe even perceived "public health emergencies of international concern."



Arguably, there is ample evidence to prove that calls for a pandemic response were primarily political and never necessary. That really is the point. In other words, should Americans be held hostage to policies that are mainly political and may have little to do with safety and national security.

In the case of the U.S., the best way to head them off at the pass, according to the Sovereignty Coalition, is to delay the adoption of the treaty and put it in front of Congress to give its advice and consent. In theory, our Constitution protects our sovereignty; however, those protections didn't seem to pan out well in 2020 and 2021. There is good reason to distrust those, like Sen. Dick Durbin, who reassure Americans the treaty is non-binding, and that we should instead participate in WHO's accord and continue to fund the organization.



Given the players involved in these negotiations, being skeptical of their motivations is prudent. President Biden, Big Pharma, the European Union, the WEF, and China all have their hands in this accord. A lack of confidence in their wish to honor individual liberties or sovereignty is understandable. Much of the public policy during COVID-19 was political.



When it comes to public policy, language and agendas become important. Language manipulation is often employed to provide a framework that appears to be binding. Many policies in 2020 and 2021 were not legally binding, but Americans complied with them anyway because they were fearful or they thought they had to comply. In the case of the WHO Treaty, however, many say it will be legally binding.



One of the more telling issues concerning the negotiation process for these treaties is how they have "gone to considerable lengths to hide negotiated text of the proposed regulations," according to reporting from the Sovereignty Coalition. In addition, the negotiation process has also been frustrating and maybe even purposely confusing, which is why so many Americans may not even know what is coming down the pike. Much of the process feels as though it is orchestrated to mislead and obscure consequential policies that will, in the future, drop into place the moment Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus ordains there is a threat on the horizon….



