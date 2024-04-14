You an watch the video at the substack site below.

What’s new at the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence?

The first quarter of 2024 marked an exciting start to the year for the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence.

Transitioning Collaborative Surveillance from a concept to global implementation remains a priority for us. We have been accelerating our initiatives, strengthening partnerships, building communities, as well as taking stock of good practices and lessons learned along the way.

We are pleased to share with you a selection of these highlights: