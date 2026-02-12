The WHO, its Intergovernmental Working Group and the PABS Agreement
It's the 5th meeting, and they are Still Stuck.
Monday was the first day of the next-to-last meeting of the Intergovernmental Working Group. You may remember that this is a new name for yet another WHO-appointed group that is trying to push through the guts of the pandemic treaty’s pandemic pathogen sharing protocol.
I am happy to announce that the process is stuck in quicksand—as in 2023, 2024 and 2025. The negotiators are pissed. And the money to pay for more negotiating sessions and interpreters is limited. This is the first time I have ever heard talk like that: that WHO is short of funds and cannot pay to extend the sessions.
There are still no draft contracts. And there is no agenda item to work on a contract. Africans want to know what the first world will give them if they do start doling out biological warfare agents for “benefits.” But the first world won’t tell them. It seems that everyone is playing chicken. The pharma companies want governments to pay. Governments don’t want to pay. Africans know that once a price is proffered, they can push it up and up. Because what should it cost to prevent another pandemic? Or, on the other hand, what should someone pay to obtain a super dangerous biological warfare agent, aka potential pandemic pathogen?
I will be very surprised if this group can get anything together by May, when the World Health Assembly meets again, given the obvious anger and frustration—which are unusually out in the open this week.
No one has said that building a pandemic pathogen lending library is insane, but I think that message has gotten out.
You too can watch the proceedings if you wish, at CHD’s WHO Watch:
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/who-watch-intergovernmental-working-group-igwg-meetings/
This all ate at my guts daily for a few years as I watched our own federal government's stealth betrayal, as well as MSM's quiet complicity in the march toward NWO. They were all so clever. They made an end run around the constitutional requirement for 2/3 Senate approval of treaties... by calling them something different (agreement, accord, pact). Problem solved!
I can never fully relax until these people are in breadlines with ex-WaPo subversives. Whatever their motives, I thank all those obscure bureaucrats, whatever their national origins, who quietly threw little monkey wrenches into the WHO works.
I love it that the WHO and NATO are scrambling for funds and being--as you said--stuck in quicksand. Amazing what billions of US dollars can do to push all these countries into line--and without them, not so much. My hope is that Trump will keep on holding out and pushing the Board of Peace--and that Putin will be pulled in as an equal member. I can't believe Trumps nerve. There is no one else quite like him--and with his super Administration they just keep confounding all of us. I'm not saying everything he is doing is good--but I'm willing to sit back and watch and wait more often than not.
I think all your readers would get a lot from the two wonderful women from PrometheanAction.com for an amazingly startling look at the UK's fingers constantly controlling and undermining of our Constitution and the American people--ever since we broke away in 1776! They make a good case for England being responsible for all the assassinations of US Presidents. What an amazing revelation--and it makes so much sense. I love piecing your views with their views. It is scary to see, but the UK Government is running scared now.