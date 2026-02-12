Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Lord's avatar
James Lord
3m

This all ate at my guts daily for a few years as I watched our own federal government's stealth betrayal, as well as MSM's quiet complicity in the march toward NWO. They were all so clever. They made an end run around the constitutional requirement for 2/3 Senate approval of treaties... by calling them something different (agreement, accord, pact). Problem solved!

I can never fully relax until these people are in breadlines with ex-WaPo subversives. Whatever their motives, I thank all those obscure bureaucrats, whatever their national origins, who quietly threw little monkey wrenches into the WHO works.

Reply
Share
SpirituFarmer2030's avatar
SpirituFarmer2030
10m

I love it that the WHO and NATO are scrambling for funds and being--as you said--stuck in quicksand. Amazing what billions of US dollars can do to push all these countries into line--and without them, not so much. My hope is that Trump will keep on holding out and pushing the Board of Peace--and that Putin will be pulled in as an equal member. I can't believe Trumps nerve. There is no one else quite like him--and with his super Administration they just keep confounding all of us. I'm not saying everything he is doing is good--but I'm willing to sit back and watch and wait more often than not.

I think all your readers would get a lot from the two wonderful women from PrometheanAction.com for an amazingly startling look at the UK's fingers constantly controlling and undermining of our Constitution and the American people--ever since we broke away in 1776! They make a good case for England being responsible for all the assassinations of US Presidents. What an amazing revelation--and it makes so much sense. I love piecing your views with their views. It is scary to see, but the UK Government is running scared now.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture