https://www.bzga-whocc.de/fileadmin/user_upload/BZgA_Standards_English.pdf

When I first looked at this a year or two ago I thought it must be a spoof. It isn’t.

Below is what should be taught to children aged 6-9 years old. It includes information on sexually transmitted diseases, the “sexual rights of children” and “awareness of rights and choices.”

Below is what should be taught to 9-12 year olds. “Symptoms of pregnancy”??? “Variability of sexual behavior”??? Using contraceptives??? Please have a look at this booklet and weep at what our children are beng subjected to through an evil agenda and a compliant WHO.