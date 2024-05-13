The WHO teaches European children Sex, or why this organization should be entrusted with nothing
This booklet is from 2010. It suggests that children age 9-12 have their first sexual experience. With whom???
https://www.bzga-whocc.de/fileadmin/user_upload/BZgA_Standards_English.pdf
When I first looked at this a year or two ago I thought it must be a spoof. It isn’t.
Below is what should be taught to children aged 6-9 years old. It includes information on sexually transmitted diseases, the “sexual rights of children” and “awareness of rights and choices.”
Below is what should be taught to 9-12 year olds. “Symptoms of pregnancy”??? “Variability of sexual behavior”??? Using contraceptives??? Please have a look at this booklet and weep at what our children are beng subjected to through an evil agenda and a compliant WHO.
Very very unsettling!
How can we effectively oppose that evil organization?
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/other/we-must-stop-the-pandemic-treaty-and-take-back-control-from-the-who/ar-BB1mhuux?ocid=msedgntp&pc=LGTS&cvid=dae747c38631496cbad956a6a7cfa126&ei=17