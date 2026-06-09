The WHO was a cheap date for Bill Gates. Apparently the NIH was too.How clever funding is used to direct a great deal more of our tax dollars and influence health policiesMeryl NassJun 09, 20264487Sharehttps://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2026/06/09/viral_influencer_how_bill_gates_billions_shape_us_medical_research_1187524.html4487SharePreviousNext
Globalist aims and the US Constitution do not mesh well. Federal officials, elected and not, have made great progress in weakening and dismantling the latter, so that the former can gain ascendancy.
Gradually or suddenly, the paradigm shuts down the will of the people. My personal view is that the subversion and depop agendas are real. And it surely is demoralizing to see such a profoundly arrogant, deceitful, sinister man transported around the world in limos, yachts, and private jets. The rot is deep.
Gates is just the latest and most proficient manipulator of medical science. The WHI research project that American taxpayers paid for to prove estrogen was bad so Lilly could capitalize on the chemo drug that stops bone remodeling is the finest example of medical fraud. Thankfully RFK Jr. reversed the nonsense. Stopping Gates is another matter when he has billions to spend to get his way.