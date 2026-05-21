Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Diamond's avatar
Diamond
15h

Maybe that's what the song Hotel California was about, you can check out anytime you want but you can never leave

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Amrit Srecko Šorli's avatar
Amrit Srecko Šorli
12h

WHO is the top criminal organization that carries out depopulation. Only in 2021, 6 million people died because of COVID-19 vaccination https://www.longdom.org/open-access/mathematical-fraud-of-covid19-vaccination-effectiveness-and-ineffectiveness-of-peer-review.pdf

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