The WHO spokespeople, the WHO diplomats and the MSM keep saying the main reason for the IHR amendments and Pandemic Agreement idea was to provide equitable vaccines for developing countries—but the COVAX NGO (another Jeremy Farrar/Bill Gates invention) already sold cheap vaccines to the developing world for COVID.

COVAX was a historic multilateral effort co-led by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF from 2020 through 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, COVAX aimed to accelerate the development and manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines and to guarantee fair and equitable access for every country in the world. COVAX came to a close on 31 December 2023.

The Pandemic Agreement offered poor countries 10% of production free, 10% at cost, and 80% at retail—which is actually a WORSE deal than COVAX offered them for COVD vaccines.

So everyone who claims the treaty was written to level the “equity” playing field to get cheaper vaccines to the developing world either has no clue what they are talking about or is a bald-faced liar.

From the WHO and GAVI’s COVAX website:

BTW, I was interviewed by a few doctors and lawyers int he Philippines recently, who told me that the COVAX-supplied vaccines were more deadly in Philippines than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines purchased directly.

Addendum: here is the truth. COVAX had plenty of vaccines for COVID. But they couldn’t give them away. They weren’t wanted. Yet the WHO still claimed the problem was “equity” back in May 2022. They wanted to kill the poor with those rotten vaccines. I don’t think, despite the sweet BS of the international diplomats, that the poor nations will be fooled next time.

https://www.who.int/news/item/20-05-2022-covax-calls-for-urgent-action-to-close-vaccine-equity-gap