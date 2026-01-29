There are multiple ways the government can move us into programmable money, and it will be the END of freedom and life as we know it. The Clarity Act is the most immediate scheme to do this.
The Clarity Act markup was completed by the Senate Ag cttee today. The Senate Banking Cttee is still working on it. The noose is tightening. See my show today with Aaron Day.
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/trending-news-segments/genius-clarity-us-crypto-plans-aaron-day/
The Clarity Act was marked up by the Senate Agriculture committee today. Things are moving fast.
Disgusting
The “NOOSE” is absolutely tightening!
The next obvious question, I believe is, what will become of this newly awarded, $70 Billion Dollar mRNA contract Trump “REWARDED” Pfizer with?
For what reason, with the overwhelming plethora of cases and deadly evidence presented, proving unequivocally, just
how deadly these mRNA’s have been and will certainly continue to be!
The destructively disabling, death resulting, these poisonous mRNA’s are, why would Trump “REWARD” Pfizer with such a contract?
There isn’t any reason whatsoever! In fact I would venture to say, these new mRNA’s will be used as leverage to force the American people into taking their monthly mRNA-Injection.
There’s no doubt programmable money will be implemented, once they’ve completed the collapse of the dollar.
Will these mRNA’s become leverage to make everyone,
“Comply vs Die?” Everything that has happened since lockdowns have been against the American people!
I don’t see this changing in the future.
God Help Us All!
AJR