(h/t to Mark Wauck for these 2 graphics)

Dear President Trumpty-Dumpty:

What did you expect? You have put our country into a terrible place. You are killing wantonly, or with deliberate vengeance attacking the most vulnerable in schools and hospitals. Did you think the Iranians would walk away with their tail between their legs? They will get their revenge instead.

You have betrayed your own country to share in Israel’s gross criminality, and you cannot even provide a convincing reason why this had to happen. You have betrayed our allies in the Gulf. You have caused terrible damage to Iran—for what? To create a generation of haters and terrorists? You will cost Europe badly.

Stop preening about our military superiority. We are about to see the limits of it. Stop your ceaseless lying.

All the king’s horses and all the king’s men won’t be able to put your presidency back together again. You will leave a legacy of ashes.

The conservative, high quality British newspaper, The Telegraph, told us the following today:

https://www.icrc.org/en/document/FAQ-rules-of-war-ihl

International humanitarian law: what are we talking about? International humanitarian law (IHL) is a set of rules that seeks, for humanitarian reasons, to limit the effects of armed conflict.



It protects persons who do not, or no longer, take part in the fighting (including civilians, medics, aid workers, wounded, sick and shipwrecked troops, prisoners of war or other detainees), and imposes limits on the means and methods of warfare (for instance, the use of certain weapons).



IHL is also known as ‘the law of war’ or ‘the law of armed conflict’. IHL is made up of treaties (the Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols are the main ones) and customary international law.

https://watchlist.org/publications/what-does-international-law-say-about-attacks-on-schools-and-hospitals/