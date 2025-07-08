Please consider contributing to this effort. Direct contributions to Door to Freedom are nearly twice as valuable as those that go through Substack. We could really use the help now, because for the big campaign we are planning we will need about $300,000. Even more donations will allow us to do more with social media and other forms of advertising and generate lots more calls and letters to Congress to support our proposals. I will be posting much more on this over the next weeks. However, I don’t want to alert Big Ag of all our plans yet.

The US lost 160,000 farms between 2017 and 2024 and 20 million acres of farmland are no longer being farmed.

It is estimated that in 2025 the US will have a $50 billion dollar trade deficit for foods—in other words, we will import $50 billion more than we export in foodstuffs.

In the land of the cowboy, we have become a net beef importer.

2/3 of US farmers (of our 1.9 million farms) are at or above retirement age! They are often in debt, and cannot afford to leave the farms to their children.

A lot has gone wrong to take us to this place. There are about 50 different contributors, which need to be identified, and fixed. Our organization plans to break down this complicated story so everyone can understand it and help with the solutions. Saving US family farming is the part of the MAHA agenda you don’t hear much about.

Here is our Zero Hedge story, and below that are 16 slides I made to provide a quick overview.

Here is the nutshell version on the crisis in 16 slides I made.