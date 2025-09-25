There is a new Substack made up of stories of doctors and other professionals who fought back during COVID
And other medical heresies are are featured.
Dr. William Douglas did a 3-part story on my escapades and attempted beat-down. But there are many more stories and useful information on how to treat yourself if another pandemic comes along.
You are Never Wrong when you're standing on the Truth..
I'm unvaxxed and mostly unmasked during the pandemic.. coworkers and I were in cars together for hours each day..many coworkers would not ride with me. I quit before it got ugly.. Now that we know about shedding, perhaps that was a Blessing. Im healthy.. many of my coworkers are sick or dead. I wish they had listened. I don't gloat.
Thanks, Dr Nass.
Have just joined Duty to Dissent. I need to be uplifted!