Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick Foster's avatar
Rick Foster
8h

You are Never Wrong when you're standing on the Truth..

I'm unvaxxed and mostly unmasked during the pandemic.. coworkers and I were in cars together for hours each day..many coworkers would not ride with me. I quit before it got ugly.. Now that we know about shedding, perhaps that was a Blessing. Im healthy.. many of my coworkers are sick or dead. I wish they had listened. I don't gloat.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Zarayna Pradyer's avatar
Zarayna Pradyer
8h

Thanks, Dr Nass.

Have just joined Duty to Dissent. I need to be uplifted!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture