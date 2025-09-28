"There is a Silent Crisis in Farming Looming over us. How will we Obtain the Nutritious Food we seek when the Family Farms are all Gone?"
My slides from today's talk. This is a dire crisis which faces the EATERS as much as the farmers. Please pay attention to this!!!
The SOFAF.org website is incomplete, but there is a lot on it already, if you want to know more about this, including the 50 Ways Farmers are Being Attacked.
I am vegan, for decades, and boil the water I drink
But after your show with Peter what's his last name K I think I am just scared to death over the dammed evil skypainting.
Of course being scared don't help.
I've never been called an Eater before.
I try to get there food from the farmers at the market direct .
Why they want to kill us all. And doing a good job of it....?
Why , ?
dear Lord God have mercy
Thank you, Dr. Nass for sounding the alarm. As a small farmer in Texas, I've been sounding the alarm for years to all who eat food: There's not enough of us farmers to fight the food fight alone. We need everyone who puts food in their mouths to go after their elected servants - ((political officials) and demand in their state that real food be encouraged and farmers be left alone to raise it, sell it while growing it in the best conditions possible, which means without poison in the sky, ground and water.
I pray you light a fire under folks so they realize the truths you speak. By the way, as a side note, I'll be 70 in November and my husband will be 80 in July; we plan to keep doing what we can on the small farm we are blessed to live on, while we can for as long as we are able.