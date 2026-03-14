An author named Leslie Epstein wrote a book called King of the Jews. It is about a charismatic con artist named Trumpleman who turns into a totalitarian leader after promising his people a golden age. It was published in 1979. I’m sure this is a totally normal coincidence.
6:10 AM · Mar 11, 2026 · 969K Views
380 Replies · 4.31K Reposts · 21.5K Likes
Actually, Meryl, as I've stated previously, I voted for no one in the last election. Trump offered many enticing promises (I want the borders closed; I want violent criminals off the streets; I want DEI abolished; etc.), but I couldn't get past his inordinate loyalty to Israel. I believe we have a Uniparty in this nation and throughout many countries worldwide. I gave no consent to that group of controllers.
Did I expect Trump to become as he is? I was thinking this morning...all those times he promised no war; he would stop wars; he would be the world's peacemaker. He nominated himself for the Nobel Peace Prize! He blatantly and forwardly lied straight to the faces of the American people.
Most presidential candidates promise certain agenda items and then fail to deliver, but I do not remember one case in 50+ years of voting and watching politics in which a candidate has so blatantly and unabashedly lied.
I feel sorry for younger citizens. How will they vote? Does it matter? Martin Armstrong says that republics will soon vanish in the world according to his well-proven Socrates computer. Can any candidate ever be believed again? My God, I feel sorry for younger Americans.
I don't believe in coincidence at all anymore. There is most definitely another force at work.