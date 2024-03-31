https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/03/30/we-will-never-surrender-powers-to-the-who/
Esther McVey, former GB TV presenter, is the UK Minister for “Common Sense”—without a portfolio but to be “anti-woke” —yet this piece of tomfoolery echoes the lies of Tedros and his minions. There is no dignity in public office.—Nass
The Covid-19 Pandemic impacted all our lives in profound ways. Countries across the world took different approaches, from China’s sweeping lockdowns, to Sweden’s resolute decision not to lockdown, my voting record shows I’m in the latter camp.
Whatever you think of the decisions different countries made, it is their constitutional right to make them.
If there is one thing we have learnt from the British people’s decision to leave the European Union, it is that they want decisions about their lives taken by elected politicians here in the UK, not bureaucrats overseas.
The UK Government is currently negotiating a ‘Pandemic Accord’ and updating the International Health Regulations with other countries at the World Health Organization to help us to respond to future crises.
I know people might be concerned that international organisations, like the World Health Organization, could acquire powers to force countries to adopt measures and restrictions.
However, my ministerial colleagues and I would never give over any such powers to any organisation, including the World Health Organization.
Our red lines in the negotiations include not agreeing to anything that cedes sovereignty, protecting our ability to make all of our own domestic decisions on national public health measures, including whether to introduce any lockdowns or restrictions, require vaccinations and mask wearing, and decisions on travel into and out of the country.
I hope that this reassures people that there is no prospect of any sovereignty being ceded to the World Health Organization.
So what is it that the UK wants to achieve from these negotiations?
If and when a pandemic hits us and other countries around the world, we will need the very latest and the very best global information.
A successful Pandemic Accord and strengthened International Health Regulations would mean we can better share information about global trends in disease. It would mean we can better share information about emerging crises with other countries around the world even quicker than before, helping us take preventative action sooner.
It would not mean we forfeit our independent national response to the next pandemic.
With our red lines for negotiations we will only sign the Pandemic Accord and strengthened International Health Regulations if it is in our national interest to do so.
We will ensure that it is only a democratically elected UK Government and Parliament that can decide how we respond to a future global crisis here in the UK. No one is going to tell us how to take care of our citizens, or force us to impose any particular national response.
The final agreements we reach will be about making sure the UK can be ready and better prepared when the next virus comes our way. It will be about international cooperation, not global coercion.
They are getting desperate, repeating the lies about the Treaty and Amendments
What intrigues me is this idea ...... that there are incredibly easy answers out there to what we think are hard medical problems.
Below are just some of the things I have read and followed over the past 4 years.... my favorites
there is a lot I noticed but didn't have time to pursue ...... there seems to be a lot of depth and longevity to these ideas. Just for instance ... it still shocks me that there is a Linus Pauling Institute at Oregon State University .... Linus Pauling 2 Nobel prizes ... the only person to win 2 prizes as an individual ... and he coined the word "orthomolecular" in 1968 which in my words is making sure the body has the right amounts of different substances that are known to the body (like vitamin d, vitamin c, etc, etc,) (versus pharmaceutical substances that are patentable so by definition are not known to the body? so are toxic to some degree? ) to fix things that go wrong. I had never even heard the word orthomolecular until 2020 while looking for answers for covid.
It was very clear very early on, that the solutions to covid that were embraced (and worse all others ruthlessly disparaged, discouraged, censured), were the ones that the Pelosi / McCarthy U.S. House of Representatives; Schumer / McConnell U.S. Senate ...... U.S. Congress had incentivized with enormous amounts of profit involved...... i.e. vaccines and remdesivir / ventilators?, etc. 20% extra reimbursement ..20% of entire hospital bill if remdesivir was used for treatment ? nickname from nurses was "Run death is near" ? ... the U.S. Congress was our doctor.
1. *********************
Dr. Hulda Clark asserts that parasites (some viruses are obligate parasites??) and toxins are the source of all disease, illness, cancer ... her assertions from detailed research and detailed case studies are in her books. You can download and browse a book of hers for free here ..... https://drclarkstore.com/collections/books/products/the-cure-for-all-diseases
2. *********************
Apparently Ivermectin is a very real threat to enormous profits from cancer, illness, disease .....the way it was actively shunned in the U.S. even as the Dominican Republic, parts of the U.S. Key West, Florida, Broward County Florida, Utah ... Egypt, Uttar Pradesh, India in Sept 2020 by 10s of millions ivermectin with doxycycline ..... all of India May 2021, all of Japan August 2021 , etc.
https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/lucknow/uttar-pradesh-government-says-ivermectin-helped-to-keep-deaths-low-7311786/
Search on ivermectin and cancer. Search on fenbendazole and cancer .... same doxycycline, berberine. Ignor the disparaging, diminishing, censuring.
3. *********************
Example of a protocol for cancer and various other illnesses/disease caused by parasites/viruses .....
https://floridasharkman.org/ using ivermectin, fenbendazole, doxycycline, berberine.... includes Protocol B for active cancer ... monthly until NED no evidence of disease. Apparently 3 to 12 months. In some instances, use anti-viral protocol for 60 days, 2 week break, then start Protocol B around next full moon or new moon.
studies from the NIH (National Institute of Health)'s Pub Med database of studies are often cited on his website / truth social platform account /.... he is also on rumble but I have not followed him there.
4. *********************
Linus Pauling says 80% of heart disease in the U.S. could be eliminated if adults supplemented with 2000-3000 mg of Vitamin C. (and this was before somewhere in the 2000s when liposomal vitamin c was developed ... absorbed at a 80% something rate versus a 20% something rate for regular vitamin c). http://www.orthomolecular.org/resources/omns/v01n02.shtml
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Orthomolecular Medicine News Service, April 22, 2005
Vitamin C Saves Lives
5. *********************
Dr. Michael Holick says 50 % of heart disease in the U.S. could be eliminated with higher levels of vitamin d in the blood (over 45, over 60 often recommended now) page 245-246 of Dr. Michael Holick's (a 40 year researcher on vitamin D) published in his 2010 book, "The Vitamin D Solution" ...................... "For some, even physicians, it's incomprehensible that vitamin D can reduce the risk of heart attack by as much as 50 percent; reduce the risk of common cancers of the colon, prostate, and breast by as much as 50 percent; reduce the risk of infections [typo in book? infectious?) diseases, including influenza, by as much as 90 percent; reduce the risk of type 1 diabetes by 78 percent in a child who gets 2000 IU of vitamin D a day in the first year of life; decrease the risk of type 2 diabetes; decrease the risk of dementia and depression; wipe out cases of fibromyalgia that have been misdiagnosed; and dramatically decrease the risk of multiple sclerosis and other auto-immune diseases. When in doubt, I always go back to this simple fact; every tissue and cell in the body has a vitamin D receptor." end of excerpt from page 245-246 of Dr. Michael Holick's book "The Vitamin D Solution".
6. *********************
Doxycycline being used to heal myocarditis..................... March 21, 2024 article https://www.2ndsmartestguyintheworld.com/p/case-report-vaccine-induced-myocarditis?r=b3adb
7. *********************
IV Vitamin C , high dose vitamin c being used to cancel the spike protein from covid or the vaccines.
http://orthomolecular.org/resources/omns/v17n24.shtml
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Orthomolecular Medicine News Service, October 18, 2021
Canceling the Spike Protein
Striking Visual Evidence
Editorial by Thomas E. Levy, MD, JD
8. *********************
Vitamin C used to clear toxins..... Youtube video, March 26, 2013 "Vitamin C Antidote too all known toxins Thomas Levy, MD" https://youtu.be/GpptUsJFCEY
9. *********************
High enough divided doses of vitamin c will eliminate any virus ..... asserts Dr. Robert Cathcart, III.... treated 25,000-30,000 patients with vitamin c therapy apparently.
https://www.optimalc.com/images/xcathcart-vitamin-c-dose-chart.jpg.pagespeed.ic.9Q4ns_Xv02.jpg
https://www.losaltosonline.com/archives/obituary-robert-f-cathcart-iii-m-d-innovator-in-medicine/article_f03735f5-171c-5905-ad6d-9010b5bffc7f.html
10. *********************
1000 doctors in Japan are using the Riordan Protocol for cancer which includes IV Vitamin C, mentioned in this Sept 2020 interview with the Chief Medical Officer of the Riordan Institute, Wichita, Kansas, Dr. Ron Hunninghake .... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E7NoUcktt58
The Power of Intravenous Vitamin C with Dr Ron Hunninghake
interviewed by Lisa Tamati Sep 18, 2020
Dr Ron Hunninghake is the Chief Medical Officer of the prestigious Riordan Institute in Witchita, Kansas.
In this episode Dr Ron explains the uses and mechanisms of action of Vitamin C both oral and intravenous Vitamin C and it's uses in cancer, sepsis, pneumonia, shingles, hepatitis to schizophrenia and mental illnesses.
They also discuss the problems facing functional medicine/orthomolecular medicine vs allopathic medicine and the pharmacological model dominant in our system today.
They elucidate the the mechanisms by which intravenous Vitamin C exerts its powerful healing abilities and discuss the latest clinical trials and work by double nobel prize winner Dr Linus Pauling and subsequent research by Dr Hugh Riordan, Dr Barry Fowler, Dr Paul Marik and others.
11. *********************
http://orthomolecular.org/resources/omns/v15n11.shtml
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Orthomolecular Medicine News Service, July 2, 2019
WHY VITAMIN C FIGHTS CANCER SO WELL
And why more and more oncologists are now using it
Commentary by Andrew W. Saul, Editor
12. *********************
Protocol developed in 2016/2017 includes IV Vitamin C for hospitalized sepsis ... Developed by Dr. Paul Marik, Norfolk, Virginia .... less than 1% mortality rate compared to 30-50% mortality rate with Standard of Care (SOC) .... apparently a $40 treatment ..... https://www.faim.org/interview-with-dr-paul-marik-on-vitamin-c-protocol-for-sepsis
Disparaged by ..... http://www.orthomolecular.org/resources/omns/v17n08.shtml
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Orthomolecular Medicine News Service, March 7, 2021
The VICTAS Trial: Designed to Fail
by Michael Passwater
13. *********************
200 plus page Summary .... "The Role of Repurposed Drugs and Metabolic interventions in the Treatment of Cancer" by Dr. Paul Marik .......... June 2023 ... updated several times ... https://covid19criticalcare.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Cancer-Care-2024-03-05.pdf
14. *********************
Niacin (B3) and Reversing Chronic Kidney Disease Stage 1 and Stage 2 ..............
http://orthomolecular.org/resources/omns/v17n22.shtml
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Orthomolecular Medicine News Service, October 14, 2021
Reversing Chronic Kidney Disease with Niacin and Sodium Bicarbonate
Review and Commentary by Stephen McConnell and W. Todd Penberthy
excerpt "It would lead a few years later to reproducible documented reversal of chronic kidney disease (CKD) stages 1 or 2. Success was achieved using 3 to 5 cents/day of 100-500mg niacin TID [three times a day] along with 1.0-1.8 grams of sodium bicarbonate (baking soda, 600mg at lunch and 1.2g before bed) without < 2g/day elemental calcium, as calcium carbonate.
*********************
There is so much good news out there..............
higher levels of vitamin d,
vitamin c as a therapeutic,
and ivermectin (fenbendazole, doxycycline, berberine)
b vitamins / methylated for people who cannot absorb them properly
...didn't have time to go down these trails
suramin and autism
low dose naltrexone
some repurposed drug that works really well for addictions to heroin I came across somewhere but couldn't find it again
the good news is amazing.
So much life ahead as these ideas become more widely known.
The bad news is that there are 260 vaccines in development by America’s biopharmaceutical companies, an industry I no longer trust