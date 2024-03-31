https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/03/30/we-will-never-surrender-powers-to-the-who/

Esther McVey, former GB TV presenter, is the UK Minister for “Common Sense”—without a portfolio but to be “anti-woke” —yet this piece of tomfoolery echoes the lies of Tedros and his minions. There is no dignity in public office.—Nass

The Covid-19 Pandemic impacted all our lives in profound ways. Countries across the world took different approaches, from China’s sweeping lockdowns, to Sweden’s resolute decision not to lockdown, my voting record shows I’m in the latter camp.

Whatever you think of the decisions different countries made, it is their constitutional right to make them.

If there is one thing we have learnt from the British people’s decision to leave the European Union, it is that they want decisions about their lives taken by elected politicians here in the UK, not bureaucrats overseas.

The UK Government is currently negotiating a ‘Pandemic Accord’ and updating the International Health Regulations with other countries at the World Health Organization to help us to respond to future crises.

I know people might be concerned that international organisations, like the World Health Organization, could acquire powers to force countries to adopt measures and restrictions.

However, my ministerial colleagues and I would never give over any such powers to any organisation, including the World Health Organization.

Our red lines in the negotiations include not agreeing to anything that cedes sovereignty, protecting our ability to make all of our own domestic decisions on national public health measures, including whether to introduce any lockdowns or restrictions, require vaccinations and mask wearing, and decisions on travel into and out of the country.

I hope that this reassures people that there is no prospect of any sovereignty being ceded to the World Health Organization.

So what is it that the UK wants to achieve from these negotiations?

If and when a pandemic hits us and other countries around the world, we will need the very latest and the very best global information.

A successful Pandemic Accord and strengthened International Health Regulations would mean we can better share information about global trends in disease. It would mean we can better share information about emerging crises with other countries around the world even quicker than before, helping us take preventative action sooner.

It would not mean we forfeit our independent national response to the next pandemic.

With our red lines for negotiations we will only sign the Pandemic Accord and strengthened International Health Regulations if it is in our national interest to do so.

We will ensure that it is only a democratically elected UK Government and Parliament that can decide how we respond to a future global crisis here in the UK. No one is going to tell us how to take care of our citizens, or force us to impose any particular national response.

The final agreements we reach will be about making sure the UK can be ready and better prepared when the next virus comes our way. It will be about international cooperation, not global coercion.