Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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JH's avatar
JH
4h

Renewable Soil Fertility from Noncommercial Nutrient Sources

https://archive.sebs.rutgers.edu/wp-content/uploads/sp-v28.pdf

Mineral Nutrition and Plant Health

https://extension.rutgers.edu/sites/default/files/2026-01/sp-v30.pdf

https://archive.sebs.rutgers.edu/wp-content/uploads/sp-v29.pdf

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1 reply by Meryl Nass
Kathy Berkowitz's avatar
Kathy Berkowitz
3h

Thanks.. I think I’ll buy storage food. We have a big farmer’s market here every Saturday and I really hope it continues. I can’t garden. One year I grew a turnip and it was a great achievement. I could plant a turnip or two—that’s about it. Squirrels, birds, slugs, snails, get it all. But maybe I’ll buy another bin of stored food and lots of water.

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