Addendum: “Recently, a physician in India made this fascinating observation: “In the 1985-86 edition of ‘Harrison’s Principles of Internal Medicine’ [a highly recommended book for students in medical school], Dr. Fauci wrote that HCQ worked as an anti-viral agent despite being an anti-malarial drug. There was no COVID-19 back then. HCQ’s anti-viral properties were known.'” (from Joel Hirschhorn in 2021)

https://brownstone.org/articles/those-published-17000-hydroxychloroquine-deaths-never-happened/