They won't let up: More FRAUD to take down *hydroxychloroquine* before the next scamdemic
Scientific misconduct needs to be made into a real crime with penalties like jail and big bucks. Right now the most that can happen is you lose your grants, if govt funded
Addendum: “Recently, a physician in India made this fascinating observation: “In the 1985-86 edition of ‘Harrison’s Principles of Internal Medicine’ [a highly recommended book for students in medical school], Dr. Fauci wrote that HCQ worked as an anti-viral agent despite being an anti-malarial drug. There was no COVID-19 back then. HCQ’s anti-viral properties were known.'” (from Joel Hirschhorn in 2021)
https://brownstone.org/articles/those-published-17000-hydroxychloroquine-deaths-never-happened/
Prosecute, convict and lock up every one of the frauds, in fact bring back the death penalty for a new class of criminality, death resulting from scientific fraud and corruption, if convicted and more than one person is known to have died resulting from… then it’s an automatic death penalty, no ifs, buts or maybe’s, simply put its end of… end of our having to contend with and put up with being assaulted by evil… and deranged behaviour… such a sentence known to exist sought bring an end to this malevolent and sociopathic behaviour.
Whilst for corporates fines starting at a billion with exemplary damages payable of
USD$10million for each year of injury or death since becoming impacted, afflicted with injury and or death and the date the case is heard and tried in the courts, commensurate conviction entered and sentence being passed.
Such fines then being payable to the deceaseds estate and to the victims families, all being done consequent upon the criminal charge and conviction at sentencing thus saving victims the anguish of suing at their additional expense these errant and corrupt corporates, lastly no Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection being available to any Corporate convicted, they’re simply not wanted… with Directors, Executive Officers and shareholders also being personally liable for any fines and damages levied per the above unpaid by the corporate in the event the corporate cannot pay the fine and damages prescribed as enacted in law.
These corporates and executives together the staff in these companies are happy to engage in this devious and nefarious behaviour because they know they can act with impunity, that they can get away with it, hence we need lawmakers to send a clear message it won’t be tolerated enacting appropriate legislation retroactively applied to pre COVID … that ought do it and cause pause and a rethink by these criminals…. No forgiveness , we need to be relentless in pursuing justice for those impacted… Kia Kaha from New Zealand
i’d bet money that Moderna/Pfizer wrote that paper and the S Carolina bench researchers were quietly asked to just put their names on it.