Escape Key published this on substack NOTES, and it is a quick, pithy description everyone needs to understand about the architecture of our system. Read it several times till you have fully absorbed it.

FLOCK camera company initially promised a city in Michiagan to delete data after 30 days. Then they changed the contract language so they owned the data in perpetuity and could sell it or do whatever they wanted with it. The city then cancelled its contract for the FLOCK cameras and when the next contract comes up will likely cancel that one too. Video can be viewed at 2nd graphic below.