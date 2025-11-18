Thinking about starting a garden or even becoming a farmer? Here are tips from a master farmer, Mark Fulford.
And we will do another show in 2 weeks to continue providing ideas and pearls about growing your own food.
Mark was a featured speaker during our first symposium on the Attack on Food and Farming, in March 2023. All those talks continue to be relevant, so you might want to peruse them here or look at our 2024 symposium talks here.
Today’s 35 minute show can be viewed below, starting 30 minutes in. And we will be back in 2 weeks for more!
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/fired-unvaxxed-nyc-workers-to-be-reinstated--crisis-save-our-food-and-farms/
Farmers protest across Canada Nov 22.
Every State, every county, has an Extension office, and a Master Gardener program. As well as information about canning, drying, preserving produce. Take advantage of this amazing resource! I love the Extension office!