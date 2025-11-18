Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Formerly EV's avatar
Formerly EV
3h

Farmers protest across Canada Nov 22.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sandy K's avatar
Sandy K
3h

Every State, every county, has an Extension office, and a Master Gardener program. As well as information about canning, drying, preserving produce. Take advantage of this amazing resource! I love the Extension office!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture