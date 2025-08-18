Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dawn's avatar
Dawn
7h

DJT’s claim of FRAUD was not a false claim. It was accurate and we spent 4 years (plus the Oblahblah years) WASTING TAXPAYER DOLLARS on a government that made its players rich while our beautiful freedoms were being flushed down the drain.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
6h

I have noticed, maybe you have seen it, a stealth move to keep “Creator” out of inalienable rights. By GoreBullust Atheist Libertarians mad at Goober$Mints over CoViD, but unwilling to admit the abject failure of Communist Atheism Genocide. So they cling to some how that inalienable rights come from “Natural Law”. And if you point out NoKo has a Bill of Rights better than the US you are being “Statist”. So in their minds some how human Libertarian anarchy with no Goober$Mintal Society will by Osmosis in spite of 100,000 years of human nature history, magically Kumbaya start abiding by Inalienable Rights because they the smart ones have “discovered with their ‘Science’ “ that inalienable rights come from natural law.

So now, the endangered killer whales will stop eating endangered seals who will stop eating endangered salmon. Because…inalienable rights from Natural Law. And I guess we will stop eating crickets. Because the smart ones have figured out a way to Game God out of the Declaration of Independence. And the Constitution. Pay no attention to the Natural Law already in place for the American Revolution, War of 1812, Tejas Revolution, American Civil War, WW’s 1,2,3 and…do they need to Shout “Natural Law” louder maybe? Don’t tell them Natural Law comes from God too, 🤣🍿🤣 Scientism at it’s best EgoCentric Black Hole~ism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture