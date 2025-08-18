I found the following poster on X and I cannot confirm its authenticity but it sure sounded right.

https://www.nytimes.com/live/2025/08/18/us/trump-news#trump-mail-ballots-voting-machines-election

President Trump said on Monday that he would lead a movement to eliminate mail-in ballots and would sign an executive order to “help bring HONESTY to the 2026 Midterm Elections.”

Mr. Trump has long opposed mail-in voting and falsely claimed it was a source of fraud during the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to former President Joseph R. Biden Jr.

Mr. Trump has maintained his opposition even after Republicans in the 2024 election made significant gains in mail-in voting when the party encouraged its supporters to make use of the practice.

Writing on Truth Social on Monday, Mr. Trump said: “THE MAIL-IN BALLOT HOAX, USING VOTING MACHINES THAT ARE A COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER, MUST END, NOW!!!”

Despite Mr. Trump’s call to eliminate mail-in voting, he is unable to do it unilaterally. The Constitution vests the power to set the “times, places and manner” of elections with states, and it gives only Congress the ability to override state laws on voting.

Mr. Trump also wrote that he wanted to get rid of voting machines, which he described as inaccurate and expensive. He claimed, incorrectly, that the United States was “the only Country in the World that uses Mail-In Voting.”

His social media post did not elaborate on what the executive order would say. It was also not immediately clear whether the Trump administration could stop the use of mail-in voting, which is largely entrusted to individual states.

Mr. Trump argued in his post that states were “merely an agent’ for the Federal Government in counting and tabulating the votes.”

“They must do what the Federal Government, as represented by the President of the United States, tells them,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump’s latest comments came after he said that President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia had discussed the issue during their summit on Friday in Alaska. Mr. Trump said in an interview with Fox News that the Russian leader had agreed with him that the 2020 election had been rigged in favor of Mr. Biden. “He said, ‘Your election was rigged because you have mail-in voting,’” Mr. Trump quoted Mr. Putin as saying.

Mr. Trump claimed in his Truth Social post that Democrats were “virtually Unelectable” without mail voting. In past elections, Republican skepticism about mail-in ballots and early voting had given Democrats an advantage. In some races in 2020, Republican candidates who led in early vote counts saw those advantages shrink — and in some cases evaporate — after mailed ballots were counted.