This is an amazing story. How to make a killing using other peoples’ money and somehow one bank (Quontic) made loans for 70 homes that were converted to marijuana operations in Maine alone.

After the marijuana operations cease, the homes are essentially unlivable due to toxic products used for fumigation. The bank loses—or the bank’s other customers lose if the bank goes under. But after the growers left some of these homes, they are being rehabbed, presumably without full disclosure of what they might off-gas to the unfortunate future purchasers.

Chinese workers are being exposed to the fumes. The grow operations pay no taxes. The Maine governor’s brother acted as the attorney for some of the home purchases!

One of my friends lives next door to one of these operations.

The Chinese-grown Maine marijuana makes it way into normal commerce, undercutting the prices of legal growers, putting many out of business.

And while various batches of Chinese pesticides are mixed together and burned within the homes to fumigate the marijuana, no one knows what this does to the health of the illegal workers, possible future homebuyers or the lungs of unfortunate purchasers of the marijuana. There are probably millions buying this illegally grown marijuana.

And almost nobody is doing anything about it. Was it a coincidence that the first case went to court in Maine only the week before Trump was inaugurated? Why were state and federal law enforcement officials so lax about these operations? As Steve Robinson, the investigative reporter who made a fascinating documentary about this story noted, “We offered several times to share our information with the Maine State Police, but they wouldn’t even take a meeting with us.”

I may be paranoid, but the WHO was big into demanding all nations provide their citizens with “mental health care,” i.e., drugs—do the elites want as many of us as possible to be sick and/or drugged up?

Watch Steve Robinson, editor of the Maine Wire, travel the state as he investigates all the nuances of this operation.

Tucker Carlson featured his video for subscribers only, below.

https://tuckercarlson.com/high-crimes-movie

If you are not a subscriber, you can read all about this story in a series of articles at the Maine Wire, here. Or watch a brief trailer. Or a clip.

