Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
philipat's avatar
philipat
3hEdited

They tried exactly the same "Superflu" BS propaganda in the UK. Put to bed by Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson:

https://dailysceptic.org/2026/01/04/here-endeth-the-superflu/

Got to keep us in that state of FEAR!!!!!!! where we can be more easily manipulated and use more Flu vaccines, even though a) this years vaccines are useless and b) convincing data, now including the Cleveland Clinic, show that those vaccinated are MORE likely to catch Flu. Presumably due to Immune imprinting (OAS).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Deb's avatar
Deb
3h

Flu like, they say. Marketing for the vaccine. Be afraid. Predict dire outcomes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture