This year's Flu updated for the past two weeks, through Jan 5
Relatively high hospitalizations but fewer deaths in adults and children than usual
Meryl Nass
Jan 06, 2024
https://www.cdc.gov/fluview/surveillance/2025-week-52.html
They tried exactly the same "Superflu" BS propaganda in the UK. Put to bed by Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson:
https://dailysceptic.org/2026/01/04/here-endeth-the-superflu/
Got to keep us in that state of FEAR!!!!!!! where we can be more easily manipulated and use more Flu vaccines, even though a) this years vaccines are useless and b) convincing data, now including the Cleveland Clinic, show that those vaccinated are MORE likely to catch Flu. Presumably due to Immune imprinting (OAS).
Flu like, they say. Marketing for the vaccine. Be afraid. Predict dire outcomes.