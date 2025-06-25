Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

freelearner
3h

Dr. Nass just to clarify, you mean CDC staff are presenting even worse quality info to this ACIP committee than usual, right? But ACIP does hold the cards, can revolt and demand better data, better access, more details, and refuse to recommend until they have that, I assume. Surely some of them know better? I certainly hope so.

Chjuhnke
3h

In the little time I had to listen today (to have it inflicted upon me), it seems the participants are running business as usual.

As in, they say whatever they want, don’t answer any questions, ignore glaring knowledge gaps and plow ahead with expectant approval of more useless, unproven, likely dangerous interventions for infants, children & pregnant mothers.

Am I reading it correctly?

