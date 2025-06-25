I have been promised the quality of CHD’s livestream will be much better tomorrow. Here is the link for the 8am-1 pm (but it might run late) ACIP meeting tomorrow.

Today was one of the worst meetings in memory, even more sanitized information than usual, unbelievable claims, no meaningful data provided that one could use to make independent assessments of any of the truly incredible claims of safety. Terrible video which kept jumping between slides and presenters, making it impossible to scrutinize the slides in real time. Best data to show efficacy (like RSV deaths before and after for the whole country (CDC has this) or even data utilizing the entirety of the VSD, were of course MIA. Mmethods were brushed over so they were difficult to criticize in a granular way.

CDC is the queen of the data cherrypickers.

Presenters simply read from their briefing books, and blew off every meaningful question. I wonder if the new ACIP members have any idea what they have waded into? Will they be snookered or not? They have not seen earlier meetings and so they don’t know what is being hidden from them, I suspect.

I found it unbelievable that almost no mention was made of the new monoclonal for newborns, and yet the committee is supposed to vote on rolling it out. WTF?

Here is the link for tomorrow. Once you get there, you have to click the “Live Blog” button to see what I am writing.

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/events-cdc-acip-meetings/cdc-acip-meeting-influenza-anthrax-mmrv-vaccines-more/