Today, CDC stopped recommending COVID shots for healthy kids and pregnant women. CDC needs to do a lot more if it truly wants to follow the (lack of) science
Parents must not rely on other CDC recommendations and expect them to be in the best interest of their families, as CDC makes data-free recommendations
CDC still recommends the DTP, seasonal influenza, COVID (if you are not “healthy”) and RSV shots during pregnancy.
But the DTP and flu shots were never approved for pregnancy by FDA. There are about a dozen flu shots (plus the flu mist spray) and their labels vary as to whether there was pregnancy testing or not for each one.
Until about 20 years ago, FDA had a good system for identifying whether a drug or vaccine should be used in pregnancy. If I recall correctly, this is how it went:
A—fine in pregnancy
B—pretty good data but not conclusive for pregnancy use
C—no data, use at your own risk
D—does not look good but can be used if necessary in pregnancy
X—never use in pregnancy
This system was ended so things could go from straightforward to fuzzy and the new FDA-approved labels did not provide definite yeses and no’s for pregnancy or lactation, allowing greater use of drugs and vaccines during pregnancy.
The RSV shots caused quite common premature labor in clinical trials, which led FDA to restrict the time period during which they could be given to later in pregnancy, in an attempt to avoid premature deliveries. However, the shot still causes premature labor, only many of the fetuses are older and more developed when they are delivered earlier, under the new guidelines. This reveals the FDA knew about the problem and approved the shots anyway. Even though the net benefit is probably negative and 1% more total pregnancies were premature in the vaccinated group than the placebo group. By pushing the shots off until later in pregnancy, more babies will be born early, but in the final 4 weeks of a pregnancy, when they no longer meet the definition of “premature” and are not identified in the label.
Lactation is another fuzzy category, in which FDA lets mothers decide for themselves—a true copout.
I have screen shot some labels to show what I am talking about:
This is from one of many flu shot labels, in this case for FluLaval:
This is from another flu shot label, from GSK’s Fluarix:
Below is from the RSV vaccine for pregnant women:
Below is from one of the DTP vaccines used in adults including pregnant women. It seems that women reading the label may be discouraged from breastfeeding after having received their DPT vaccine during pregnancy.
What to do?
There are excellent books available from the US, Canada, Israel and Ireland to help parents learn about vaccines in pregnancy and childhood. Here are 3 you should know about:
The last book was written in Israel, then edited for an English-speaking audience in the US.
It seems I left an important book out, that was published in December 2024, and I have not had a chance to look at it yet:
The FDA and CDC trying to outdo each other for jokester of the decade award. As I recall, these are the same clowns who demanded everybody get a mRNA poison injection without a sprig of evidence that they were safe and effective. Never trusting either of these bozos.
When I think of all the years of my life that I had such TRUST in the "rock solid concern" that the CDC, FDA, NIH, NIAID, etc, had for me and all citizens of our country, I feel like such a naive fool.
It astounded me in 2020, 2021, to learn just how little care, precaution, investigation or actual clinical proof has gone into their decisions and approvals of drugs, food and products.
Boy, have we been hoodwinked, lied to, and actually even poisoned? When I first heard RFK Jr mention about these agencies being "captured" by corporate interests it was "no, really?" That was about 2021.
No doubt anymore.