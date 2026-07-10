Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
7h

How else do you stay in office but cater to the special interests that fund your political existence!

Voters need to wake up. They are the ones that suffer the consequences!

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
7h

"Money talks"; in fact it is "political speech". ;-(

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