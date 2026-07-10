The legislature could override her veto, when in session, if everyone who voted in favor of the bill holds firm to their position and some of the absentees show up.

The farmer and the consumer are screwed again. The executive just mocks the constituents, and the legislature.

At the federal level, the same is happening. And the PRIME Act, which would have opened up the best custom slaughterhouses to serve the public without USDA inspections in a pilot project, got removed from the Senate version of the Farm Bill. Here is what the Trump admin did this week.

https://www.commondreams.org/news/usda-meatpacking-rules