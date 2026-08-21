Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
5h

Meryl, what you lost in reputation in the eyes of the ignorant you gained in the eyes of the wise. Your efforts have made you a true hero, and the sacrifice you made will live after you in ways that will make your descendants proud for generations, and will make the butchers of your reputation be remembered with shame and horror for their crimes by history, just like the Nazi doctors. In the eyes of the truth seekers, you have been the victor, and the one who sees all has seen this too.

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Ruth Uhl's avatar
Ruth Uhl
5h

I am so sorry and appalled at what you have been through, and continue to undergo. Sick that you are now totally blacklisted. Shameful of those who did all this to you!!

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