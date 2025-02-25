Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterToday is Monday. 3 million birds were culled over the weekend. Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreToday is Monday. 3 million birds were culled over the weekend. Meryl NassFeb 25, 202593Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterToday is Monday. 3 million birds were culled over the weekend. Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore10129ShareToday: 166 million birds depopulated. Friday there were 162.9 million birds culled. Since February 5 over 12 million birds have been culled.93Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterToday is Monday. 3 million birds were culled over the weekend. Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore10129SharePrevious
How do we stop this derange madness from the medicine men who want to make money by injecting all living things!
Where is the Trump administration on this? If they don't put an end to this immediately, I'll assume they're controlled opposition.