The sudden end of Ralph Baric’s academic career

Ralph Baric, aged 72, was placed on leave from his job at the University of North Carolina (UNC) in recent days (placed on leave by the university for the second time). As of May 7 he faced debarment from funding by HHS for at least 3 years. This had happened earlier to his associate Peter Daszak.

Today Science magazine published a story that said Baric was planning to fight his debarment, with help from the university—but then suddenly his retirement was announced by UNC, and so the story became more complex. Baric still says he wants to fight the debarment—but if he is retired, he would not be able to apply for grants anyway, so the issue would be moot.

The announcement of his retirement was not made by Professor Baric, but by the dean of the school of public health, Nancy Messonier, who was head of respiratory diseases and vaccines at CDC until CDC Director Rochelle Walensky fired her, and also announced by the head of the epidemiology department. How did Messonier end up at UNC after her fall from grace? How did it come about that Baric was unceremoniously, forcibly retired today?

https://www.science.org/content/article/virologist-accused-starting-covid-19-will-fight-u-s-ban-funding

One of the issues, of course, is what role Ralph Baric played in the development of SARS-CoV-2.

It is likely his role was considerable. Has UNC finally decided that the huge grants Baric reliably brought in are now finished, and it is not worth the university’s while to keep paying lawyers and withholding Baric-related documents, given the extensive FOIA requests, in addition to ongoing state and federal government attempts to get to the bottom of Baric’s role.

Excerpted from the Science article:

Virologist Robert Redfield, who was director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during Trump’s first term and the start of the pandemic, has gone further still with regard to Baric. “I think there is a real possibility that the virus’ birthplace was Chapel Hill,” Redfield said on a podcast in 2024…. In April 2025, not long after Trump returned to office and named Bhattacharya NIH director, the agency froze Baric’s ability to receive pay from his multiple grants to conduct a “compliance review.” The next month, it asked for clarifications about the 2015 Nature Medicine paper reporting the 2014 work, the Wellcome Trust grant, and potential conflicts of interest with companies that collaborate with his lab. UNC put him on administrative leave that May [2025], barring him from campus for many months, before reinstating him in January. In February, NIH notified UNC it had “additional concerns” because of the school’s unsatisfying responses to earlier requests. “NIH continues to seek clarity related to all communications that Dr. Baric had with UNC officials between January 1, 2014 and January 1, 2025, along with communications with NIH staff in the same timeframe,” the letter states. After receipt of the suspension letter last week, UNC once again put Baric on administrative leave.

Baric was a money spigot for UNC, even though coronaviruses were a tiny niche area in microbiology

Baric spent his entire career on coronaviruses, though they had a different name (mouse hepatitis viruses) when he entered the field as a graduate student. He has been exceeding well-funded, garnering over $200 million in grants during his career. This is surprising for a virus that was only known to cause a cold in humans, until the onset of SARS-1 in 2002. Baric appears to have been one of the very top grantees of NIAID, despite that fact that Fauci claimed to barely know of him. He also got money from Jeremy Farrar at the Wellcome Trust.

Baric’s wife Toni worked in his lab as a grants specialist, adding yet more income to the family coffers.

Baric was (oddly) involved in developing remdesivir as a coronavirus treatment

https://sph.unc.edu/adv_profile/ralph-s-baric-phd/

Baric’s writeup on the UNC website indicates he was studying remdesivir since 2017 (paid for by Fauci) for the treatment of deadly coronaviruses. The only deadly coronavirus at that time was the cause of SARS-1, which appeared in China in 2002 and affected 8,000 people worldwide, including fewer than 30 Americans, and then the virus disappeared all by itself.

When remdesivir had been trialed for Ebola in Africa, over 60% of the infected subjects receiving remdesivir died, causing the drug to be quickly dropped from the multidrug Ebola trial. One wonders why NIAID chose it as their top drug for coronaviruses even before COVID appeared.

https://sph.unc.edu/sph-news/remdesivir-developed-at-unc-chapel-hill-proves-effective-against-covid-19-in-niaid-human-clinical-trials/

“This is a game changer for the treatment of patients with COVID-19,” Baric said upon hearing the results of the clinical trial. “Remdesivir provides an effective treatment strategy for the many infected individuals around the globe.”

He ought to have said the drug would result in “game over” for many COVID patients who might otherwise have lived, had they not received this very toxic drug, which led to numerous cases of fatal kidney failure. However, there does exist considerable literature that claims the drug helped COVID patients and did not cause statistically significant kidney injuries. The jury is still out on this question. The COVID science was ‘stacked,’ and we may never know the truth about this drug.

There is a separate concern that remdesivir was approved for COVID by skirting normal regulation.

We do know that the goal posts (“end points”) in the pivotal clinical trial that established remdesivir’s use for COVID were changed—twice—in order to make the drug look successful. Changing the primary metric for success during the conduct of a clinical trial under normal circumstances is absolutely prohibited. But it was given a green light by Dr. Fauci.

https://www.science.org/content/article/very-very-bad-look-remdesivir-first-fda-approved-covid-19-drug

Baric had a unique secret role to play in the COVID origin coverup

It is extremely important to note that Ralph Baric was a hidden listener on the February 1, 2020 call that was arranged by Jeremy Farrar, and included Fauci, Francis Collins, and 11 scientists. This call initiated the “Proximal Origins” paper that was intended to permanently debunk the possibility of a COVID lab leak. Understand: even the conspirators on this call, plotting the COVID coverup, were unaware that Baric was on the line, carefully observing what was said, engaged in an additional conspiracy with Fauci. He and Fauci knew something the others (possibly excepting Farrar and Collins) did not. Did he and Fauci know that Baric had created COVID?

Baric bragged to an Italian interviewer that he could insert changes into the nucleic acid structure of coronaviruses that would be undetectable. He called his seamless method “no see ‘um.” Baric is often thought to be the world’s preeminent coronavirus scientist, able to create viruses de novo in the lab that others could not duplicate.

Furthermore, it was Ralph Baric’s leaked grant proposal that included adding a furin cleavage site to a coronavirus—and COVID just happens to be the only beta coronavirus that contains a furin cleavage site. DARPA would not fund the proposal, but Fauci did. It’s notable that many virologists and others knew about this grant, but kept knowledge of it hidden —until it was anonymously leaked in late 2021 by Marine Corps Lt. Col. Joseph Murphy, who had been working at DARPA and seen the proposal.

Putting it all together