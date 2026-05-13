Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Deneicy's avatar
Deneicy
28m

I learned early about the remdesivir failed trials (deaths). It's one of the many reasons I finally also learned to distrust official external authority.

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Mari Glading-Ho's avatar
Mari Glading-Ho
29m

Every time I hear his name, I relive all the horrors of uncovering the truth about Covid, Fauci and the whole damxxx thing, as I kept reading article after article and watching videos one after the other, over the months ending 2020 and into 2021. The nightmare happened, they've just never gotten the punishment that fits the crimes against humanity. There's so many involved, but the people "in the kitchen" deserve a special place in he'll.

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