Today, the NYT published an "interactive"--not really--story about the history of ultra-processed food in the US. Light on content, the graphics are historically excellent.
There are already over 1,000 comments--so this is an important issue for Americans right now. Can we change the federal subsidies that underlie our reliance on fake, poisonous "food-like substances"?
Here is the article followed by a few selected pages.
My mother told me that sometime before the First World War, her college educated grandmother began writing to some department of the USDA to express concern about the new use of hydrogenated oils as food. I wonder when any media will start to be honest about what a good synthesizer of scientific information RFK Jr. is - medical doctor or not. It’s not just a case of, “You don’t have to be a weatherman to know which way the wind’s blowing.” We really miss out on the opportunity for expansive thought by exercising the fallacy of irrelevant qualifications or appeal to authority. Society says out of one side of its mouth to get an education, and then when people start to use their skills, they say, no, not that way. That’s not intellectual, it’s tribal, cultish, and anti-science.
60 years ago, the president of the kebbler cookie company bragged that they made the best belly fillers in the world. I asked what a belly filler was. Looks good taste good and has no nutritional value.! 60 years later, we’re still dealing with big food with the same mantra!